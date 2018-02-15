Strategy :  Carnival is coming to a close — here are the most stunning photos from Rio

news
The wildest party of the year is coming to a close.
Hundreds of thousands of revelers flocked to Rio de Janeiro for its world-famous Carnival celebration this month, which culminated in a raucous multi-day parade in the Sambadrome.
During the procession, 13 samba schools put on shows featuring music, dancing, and larger-than-life costumes and floats. The parade is a vivid display of Rio's color and culture.
Official Carnival ceremonies wrapped up on Tuesday, although the lavish partying will continue in Rio's streets through the weekend.
Check out the most stunning photos from this year's festivities:
Weeks before Carnival officially kicked off, block parties sprung up all across Rio.
play
Weeks before Carnival officially kicked off, block parties sprung up all across Rio. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
Rio's rich and famous gathered at extravagant balls, like this one at the Belmond Copacabana Palace hotel.
play
Rio's rich and famous gathered at extravagant balls, like this one at the Belmond Copacabana Palace hotel. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
But the heart of Carnival is the multi-day parade in the Sambadrome.
play
But the heart of Carnival is the multi-day parade in the Sambadrome. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Performers from 13 samba schools make their way through the open-air stadium in presentations filled with music, dancing, and elaborate, over-the-top costumes and floats.
play
Performers from 13 samba schools make their way through the open-air stadium in presentations filled with music, dancing, and elaborate, over-the-top costumes and floats. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
Each school has a "drum queen" who dances non-stop to the rhythm of hundreds of drummers.
play
Each school has a "drum queen" who dances non-stop to the rhythm of hundreds of drummers. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The parade is an explosion of color and culture.
play
The parade is an explosion of color and culture. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Many schools pay tribute to Brazilian history and art. Below, performers parade in book-like costumes featuring the writings of Miguel Falabella.
play
Many schools pay tribute to Brazilian history and art. Below, performers parade in book-like costumes featuring the writings of Miguel Falabella. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
This year's winner, Beija Flor, had a politically-charged performance that touched on corruption, crime, and violence.
play
This year's winner, Beija Flor, had a politically-charged performance that touched on corruption, crime, and violence. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Outside the Sambadrome, locals watch the festivities on TV.
play
Outside the Sambadrome, locals watch the festivities on TV. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
The Sambadrome parade date back to 1932.
play
The Sambadrome parade date back to 1932. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
Heavy clouds don't dampen the energy — the party rages on rain or shine.
play
Heavy clouds don't dampen the energy — the party rages on rain or shine. (Reuters/Pilar Olivares)
Carnival traces its roots to an ancient Greek festival honoring Dionysus, the god of wine.
play
Carnival traces its roots to an ancient Greek festival honoring Dionysus, the god of wine. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Each school's procession starts with the "comissão de frente" — a small group of performers who reveal their school's parade theme.
play
Each school's procession starts with the "comissão de frente" — a small group of performers who reveal their school's parade theme. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Then, the samba schools unveil their floats.
play
Then, the samba schools unveil their floats. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
Some schools spend millions of dollars on their floats and costumes.
play
Some schools spend millions of dollars on their floats and costumes. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Every color of the rainbow is represented.
play
Every color of the rainbow is represented. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
And several members of the animal kingdom, too.
play
And several members of the animal kingdom, too. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Orchestras and bands play samba music while their schools are making their way down the aisle.
play
Orchestras and bands play samba music while their schools are making their way down the aisle. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Rio's Carnival celebration dates back to the early 18th century. It marks the beginning of Lent for Catholics.
play
Rio's Carnival celebration dates back to the early 18th century. It marks the beginning of Lent for Catholics. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
In recent years, costumes and floats have been given a high-tech twist.
play
In recent years, costumes and floats have been given a high-tech twist. (Reuters/Ricardo Moraes)
Yet some schools eschew technology in tributes to the indigenous people of Brazil.
play
Yet some schools eschew technology in tributes to the indigenous people of Brazil. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Drum queens are usually actresses or models chosen for their looks, Samba skills and charisma.
play
Drum queens are usually actresses or models chosen for their looks, Samba skills and charisma. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)
The combination of sights, sounds, and electric energy combine for an unforgettable spectacle.
play
(Reuters/Pilar Olivares)