Strategy :  Claire's says its makeup is safe after Rhode Island mother discovers cancer-causing asbestos in her daughter's lip gloss

A Rhode Island woman tested her six-year-old daughter's makeup from Claire's and found cancer-causing asbestos.

Claire's is recalling the affected products and conducting its own investigation.

Claire's initial testing showed no presence of asbestos, the company said.

Claire's said Friday that tests have shown its makeup is free of cancer-causing asbestos.

"The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free," Claire's said in a statement to Business Insider. "Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway."

Claire's said it would continue to honor returns for any customers who are still uncomfortable using the products.

The retailer had its makeup products tested after a Rhode Island woman said she found tremolite asbestos, which has been associated with mesothelioma and other types of cancer, in a test of her six-year-old daughter's makeup kit containing lip gloss and eye shadow, among other products.

"I physically sank," the woman, Kristi Warner, told NBC 10. "I ended up sitting on the ground, just trying to wrap my head around how something like that could end up in our home."

Warner works at a law firm firm specializing in asbestos litigation. She tested 17 other makeup products purchased from Claire's stores across nine states to determine if it was a widespread problem.

Tremolite asbestos were discovered in every product, according to NBC 10.

Exposure to asbestos has been found to lead to certain types of cancers and tumors on internal organs.