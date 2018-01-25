Strategy :  Crazy McDonald's menu items you can't get in America

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

McDonald's menus worldwide offer a huge variety of options not available in America. Here are some of the most interesting options you can get around the world.

(Katsumi Kasahara/AP Images)

  • McDonald's locations worldwide have unique menus that reflect the local cuisine of that country.
  • Many of these items aren't available in the United States.
  • We've rounded up some of the most interesting menu items from McDonald's locations around the world.

Whether it be masala veggie burgers in India or rice and beans in Costa Rica, international McDonald's menus feature a wide variety of options that aren't available in the United States.

In addition to the classic Big Mac and fries, every McDonald's restaurant in the world has a custom menu that reflects the typical cuisine of that country. Some locations even have entirely unique sections on the menu, such as a separate soup menu or vegetarian menu.

From fried rice to poutine, here are some of the most interesting menu items that you can't buy at any McDonald's in America.

McDonald's Hong Kong: Vegetable and Egg Pasta

(McDonald's Hong Kong)

It's rare to see pasta on a breakfast menu, but at McDonald's Hong Kong, that's where you'll find this Vegetable and Egg Twisty Pasta.



McDonald's Japan: Corn Cream Soup

(McDonald's Japan)

Soups are a common side dish at McDonald's Japan, in addition to the traditional options of a salad or French fries.



McDonald's India: Pizza McPuff

(McDonald's India)

Some McDonald's restaurants offer entire vegetarian menus. The Pizza McPuff is one of many vegetarian options at McDonald's India, and it's made with cheese, tomato sauce, and chopped vegetables. They also have vegetarian burgers like the McVeggie.



McDonald's India: Masala Grilled Veggie Burger

(McDonald's India)

The Masala Grilled Veggie Burger is another item on the McDonald's India vegetarian menu. This veggie patty has bay leaves, peppercorns, and garam masala that give it a traditional Indian flavor.



McDonald's Thailand: Macadamia Pork Rice

(McDonald's Thailand)

McDonald's Thailand has a ton of rice dishes on its menu, including this macadamia pork rice.



McDonald's Mexico: The Signature Guacamole Burger

(McDonald's Mexico)

In Mexico, McDonald's has a burger topped with guacamole and pico de gallo, which is part of its premium menu line.



McDonald's Mexico: McMollets

(McDonald's Mexico)

Even the breakfast menu at McDonald's Mexico takes on traditional Mexican flavors, including in the McMollets, which include warm bread topped with beans, cheese, and salsa.



McDonald's Costa Rica: McPinto Deluxe

(McDonald's Costa Rica)

The McPinto Deluxe, available for breakfast at McDonald's Costa Rica, includes rice and beans, eggs, plantains, a tortilla, and sour cream.



McDonald's Greece: Greek Mac

(McDonalds Greece/Facebook)

The Greek Mac adds a Mediterranean twist to the classic Big Mac, using pita in place of a bun and topping it with yogurt sauce.



McDonald's Germany: McToast Chocolate

(McDonald's Germany)

This decadent breakfast is exactly what it sounds like: toast with a melted chocolate spread in the middle.



McDonald's New Zealand: Georgie Pie

(McDonald's New Zealand)

The Georgie Pie is a New Zealand classic with a McDonald's twist. It comes in three varieties: Steak Mince 'N' Cheese (pictured), Chicken 'N' Vegetable, and Apple 'N' Blackberry.



McDonald's Canada: Poutine

(Facebook.com/McDonaldsCanada)

McDonald's Canada offers poutine made with McDonald's fries doused in gravy and cheese curds.



McDonald's Israel: Salad with Corn Sticks

(McDonald's Israel)

Fresh chopped vegetables are topped with olive oil, lemon, and fried corn sticks in one of the 15 salad options on the McDonald's Israel menu. For comparison, there are just five salad options on the US menu.



McDonald's Israel: Himalaya Cake

(McDonald's Israel)

Made from coconut meringue, chocolate and caramel mousse, tiramisu, praline, and chocolate ganache, this Himalayan cake is one of the most decadent desserts offered at any McDonald's store.



McDonald's Korea: Supreme Shrimp Burger

(McDonald's Korea)

McDonald's Korea has a ton of unusual burgers on the menu, including this shrimp burger that's topped with a spicy-sweet sauce.



McDonald's Russia: Shrimp Wrap

(McDonald's Russia)

At McDonald's Russia, you can order a wide variety of shrimp and other seafood options off the menu, including this wrap made from fried shrimp, lettuce, and onions.



McDonald's Russia: Belgian Chocolate Mousse

(McDonald's Russia)

The Russian outposts of the chain also have an extensive dessert menu compared to some other locations. One of the many unique options is the Belgian chocolate mousse.



McDonald's Portugal: Lavender Soup

(McDonald's Portugal)

McDonald's locations in Portugal have an entire section of the menu dedicated to soups, including this lavender soup made from red beans, ham, and elbow pasta. Every day, the stores rotate which two of the many soups they'll be serving, so the menu is constantly changing.



McDonald's Belgium: Fancy Francis

(McDonald's Belgium)

This burger is made with two beef patties, steamed mushrooms, fresh white onion, a slice of gourmet cheese, fresh arugula, and truffle mayonnaise. You definitely wouldn't find a gourmet burger like this in an American McDonald's.



McDonald's Denmark: Chili Cheese Tops

(McDonald's Sweden)

Cheese, jalapeño, and more cheese come together to create these yummy chili cheese poppers. The cheese tops are on the menu as an alternative to traditional French fries.



McDonald's Netherlands: The McKroket

(Els van Asseldonk/Business Insider)

The McKroket puts a spin on the classic burger by mixing stew and beef and topping it with a mustard sauce.



