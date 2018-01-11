Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Denny's is giving away free food — here's how to get some


Strategy Denny's is giving away free food — here's how to get some

  • Published:

Denny's is giving away free Grand Slams from now until the end of January.

null play

null

(Denny's)

  • Customers can get a free Denny's Grand Slam if they create an account on the chain's digital ordering and payment app.
  • The deal lasts from Thursday until the end of January.

Denny's has a deal to convince people to order online.

On Thursday, the chain announced that from now until January 31, customers who create an account on "Denny's on Demand" will get a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

" target="_blank"Denny's on Demand" allows customers to order and pay for their food either online or via app. Ordering is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"We launched 'Denny's on Demand' as a way to serve our guests exactly how — and where — they want to be served, offering greater convenience without compromising on quality or variety," John Dillon, Denny's chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Strategy 15 books Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk think everyone...bullet
3 Strategy A step-by-step guide to get richer, healthier, and happier...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Sam's Club is issuing refunds to customers affected by store closings.
Strategy Sam's Club is closing 63 stores — here's what will happen to your membership
Sam's Club
Strategy 'This is the last thing Puerto Rico needed': Sam's Club closures leave hundreds of workers without jobs on the hurricane-ravaged island
With the resources readily available now, it's the perfect time to learn how to meditate.
Strategy Meditation is taking over Wall Street and Silicon Valley — here's how to start a daily habit
Diet Coke's new svelte can.
Strategy I drank as much Diet Coke as I could for a week — and I saw why Coca-Cola made massive changes to the brand