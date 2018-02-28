Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Dick's Sporting Goods' assault-rifles ban was reportedly spurred by a meeting with nuns (DKS)


Strategy Dick's Sporting Goods' assault-rifles ban was reportedly spurred by a meeting with nuns (DKS)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A group of nuns says it played a key part in getting Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling assault-style rifles.

A group of nuns says it played a key part in getting Dick's Sporting Goods to drop assault-style guns. play

A group of nuns says it played a key part in getting Dick's Sporting Goods to drop assault-style guns.

(Bryn Lennon / Getty Images)

  • Dick's Sporting Goods has stopped selling assault-style rifles.
  • The company says it made the change in response to the Florida school shooting that killed 17 students and staff members.
  • But a group of nuns says it played a key part in getting the retailer to drop assault guns.

Dick's Sporting Goods said Wednesday that it would stop selling assault-style rifles and high-capacity magazines in its stores.

The company said it made the decision in response to the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and staff members.

A group of nuns now says it played a key part in the policy change, through a conversation it had with the retailer in January, CNBC reported.

The conversation involved Sister Valerie Heinonen of Mercy Investment Services, a St. Louis-based money manager for the Catholic women's group Sisters of Mercy, and executives at Dick's, according to CNBC. Heinonen told the site that she tried to persuade Dick's, on behalf of Mercy Investments, to stop selling assault-style weapons.

The meeting was held after Mercy Investments filed a shareholder proposal in December calling on the chain to reassess the range of guns it sells.

The investment firm agreed to withdraw its proposal in February, saying it had achieved its goal with Dick's. But the decision by Dick's on Wednesday still came as a surprise to Heinonen.

"We didn't know that they would follow through to this extent," she told CNBC.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet
3 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" campaign went viral.
Strategy 'I have to sell beer, not sell a meme': Miller Lite eviscerates Bud Light's viral 'Dilly Dilly' campaign
Small tweaks pave the way for big achievements.
Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for lifelong success
Nicolette, center, lent support to pregnant and parenting students at Highland Park High School.
Strategy Adults who went undercover at a high school were shocked to learn teen pregnancy isn't just becoming more acceptable — it might even be cool
A woman smiles after walking past a pack of dogs in Bethesda, Maryland.
Strategy Amazon's HQ2 could be worth as much as $17 billion a year, new study says