Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Dollar General is defying the retail apocalypse and opening 900 stores — here's what it's like to shop there


Strategy Dollar General is defying the retail apocalypse and opening 900 stores — here's what it's like to shop there

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Dollar General's squat, boxy stores feature fluorescent lighting, narrow aisles, and basic metal shelving.

Dollar General is opening 900 stores in 2018. play

Dollar General is opening 900 stores in 2018.

(AP)

  • Dollar General is opening 900 stores this year, remodeling 1,000 locations, and relocating 100 stores.
  • In the most recent quarter, the retailer's same-store sales sales grew 4.3%.


Retailers are closing thousands of stores in one of the biggest waves of closures in years.

But there's at least one company bucking that trend: Dollar General. Instead of shutting down stores, Dollar General is opening hundreds of more locations.

The discount chain says it plans to open 900 stores this year, remodel 1,000 locations, and relocate 100 stores.

In the most recent quarter, the retailer's same-store sales sales grew 4.3%, and total sales rose 11% to $5.9 billion. We went to a Dollar General store in Richmond, Virginia, to find out what makes it so successful.

At the entrance of the store, shoppers are greeted with a "last chance" table of discounted goods.

At the entrance of the store, shoppers are greeted with a "last chance" table of discounted goods. play

At the entrance of the store, shoppers are greeted with a "last chance" table of discounted goods.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The store feels tiny. Most Dollar General Stores range between 7,000 and 10,000 feet, which is about half the size of a CVS store. It's lit with bright, fluorescent lights and features narrow aisles with basic metal shelving.

The store feels tiny. Most Dollar General Stores range between 7,000 and 10,000 feet, which is about half the size of a CVS store. It's lit with bright, fluorescent lights and features narrow aisles with basic metal shelving. play

The store feels tiny. Most Dollar General Stores range between 7,000 and 10,000 feet, which is about half the size of a CVS store. It's lit with bright, fluorescent lights and features narrow aisles with basic metal shelving.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


To the left of the entrance, there's a large selection of snacks, drinks, and candy similar to what you might find at a gas station or convenience store.

To the left of the entrance, there's a large selection of snacks, drinks, and candy similar to what you might find at a gas station or convenience store. play

To the left of the entrance, there's a large selection of snacks, drinks, and candy similar to what you might find at a gas station or convenience store.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Wine and beer are easily accessible.

Wine and beer are easily accessible. play

Wine and beer are easily accessible.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


This is the only refrigerated section in the store.

This is the only refrigerated section in the store. play

This is the only refrigerated section in the store.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


It features dairy products like cheese, milk, and eggs, as well as frozen meals and pizzas. This section of the store also features dry packaged foods like cereal and soup.

It features dairy products like cheese, milk, and eggs, as well as frozen meals and pizzas. This section of the store also features dry packaged foods like cereal and soup. play

It features dairy products like cheese, milk, and eggs, as well as frozen meals and pizzas. This section of the store also features dry packaged foods like cereal and soup.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


One aisle features items that all cost $1. These products aren't necessarily discounted — they just come in smaller package sizes than what shoppers would find at Walmart or Kroger.

One aisle features items that all cost $1. These products aren't necessarily discounted — they just come in smaller package sizes than what shoppers would find at Walmart or Kroger. play

One aisle features items that all cost $1. These products aren't necessarily discounted — they just come in smaller package sizes than what shoppers would find at Walmart or Kroger.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


For example, this box contains just five trash bags, compared to the boxes of 24 or more bags that Walmart carries. I compared Dollar General's prices on these trash bags and six other items to Walmart's prices for the same products, and I found minimal differences. Dollar General was nearly 3% more expensive overall on a basket that cost $35.75.

For example, this box contains just five trash bags, compared to the boxes of 24 or more bags that Walmart carries. I compared Dollar General's prices on these trash bags and six other items to Walmart's prices for the same products, and I found minimal differences. Dollar General was nearly 3% more expensive overall on a basket that cost $35.75. play

For example, this box contains just five trash bags, compared to the boxes of 24 or more bags that Walmart carries. I compared Dollar General's prices on these trash bags and six other items to Walmart's prices for the same products, and I found minimal differences. Dollar General was nearly 3% more expensive overall on a basket that cost $35.75.

(Hayley Peterson)


I was surprised to find clothing, lingerie, and shoes in the store.

I was surprised to find clothing, lingerie, and shoes in the store. play

I was surprised to find clothing, lingerie, and shoes in the store.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


There are also toys, gardening equipment, kitchen tools and small appliances, home decorations, and craft supplies.

There are also toys, gardening equipment, kitchen tools and small appliances, home decorations, and craft supplies. play

There are also toys, gardening equipment, kitchen tools and small appliances, home decorations, and craft supplies.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


No shelf space goes unused. It seems that Dollar General has managed to squeeze everything you would find at a Walmart store into one-tenth of the space.

No shelf space goes unused. It seems that Dollar General has managed to squeeze everything you would find at a Walmart store into one-tenth of the space. play

No shelf space goes unused. It seems that Dollar General has managed to squeeze everything you would find at a Walmart store into one-tenth of the space.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


This helps keeps costs low by ensuring that the stores are cheap to build and require very little labor. Dollar General typically staffs only two to four employees at a time to work the registers and keep the shelves stocked.

This helps keeps costs low by ensuring that the stores are cheap to build and require very little labor. Dollar General typically staffs only two to four employees at a time to work the registers and keep the shelves stocked. play

This helps keeps costs low by ensuring that the stores are cheap to build and require very little labor. Dollar General typically staffs only two to four employees at a time to work the registers and keep the shelves stocked.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


But the close quarters mean the aisles are a mess when employees are restocking shelves.

But the close quarters mean the aisles are a mess when employees are restocking shelves. play

But the close quarters mean the aisles are a mess when employees are restocking shelves.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Some of the merchandise is also in disarray.

Some of the merchandise is also in disarray. play

Some of the merchandise is also in disarray.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


One aisle devoted to vitamins and over-the-counter medications was completely blocked by an empty box.

One aisle devoted to vitamins and over-the-counter medications was completely blocked by an empty box. play

One aisle devoted to vitamins and over-the-counter medications was completely blocked by an empty box.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Some boxes are deliberately placed in the aisles to bring attention to special deals.

Some boxes are deliberately placed in the aisles to bring attention to special deals. play

Some boxes are deliberately placed in the aisles to bring attention to special deals.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


There are also branded displays around the store, like this station of Starbucks drinks.

There are also branded displays around the store, like this station of Starbucks drinks. play

There are also branded displays around the store, like this station of Starbucks drinks.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Shoppers don't seem to mind the cramped space. The smaller store size means they can get in and out of the store quickly with whatever they need.

Shoppers don't seem to mind the cramped space. The smaller store size means they can get in and out of the store quickly with whatever they need. play

Shoppers don't seem to mind the cramped space. The smaller store size means they can get in and out of the store quickly with whatever they need.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


The register was empty when I tried to check out. I waited five minutes and eventually left to find an employee who could help me.

The register was empty when I tried to check out. I waited five minutes and eventually left to find an employee who could help me. play

The register was empty when I tried to check out. I waited five minutes and eventually left to find an employee who could help me.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


Dollar General's strategy to keep prices low by driving down labor and infrastructure costs is readily apparent in the stores. But the breadth of products in such a conveniently sized store is unparalleled, making it clear why Dollar General is growing when most other retailers are shrinking.

Dollar General's strategy to keep prices low by driving down labor and infrastructure costs is readily apparent in the stores. But the breadth of products in such a conveniently sized store is unparalleled, making it clear why Dollar General is growing when most other retailers are shrinking. play

Dollar General's strategy to keep prices low by driving down labor and infrastructure costs is readily apparent in the stores. But the breadth of products in such a conveniently sized store is unparalleled, making it clear why Dollar General is growing when most other retailers are shrinking.

(Business Insider/Hayley Peterson)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet
2 George Forrest DR Congo's richest man shares secret of successbullet
3 Strategy Inside the Trump-endorsed marriage of Mike Pence, who calls...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

"It's basically pornography," shopper Jessie Shealy wrote on Victoria's Secret's Facebook page, referring to the ads on display in her local store in South Carolina.
Strategy These photos reveal why women are abandoning Victoria's Secret for American Eagle's Aerie underwear brand
Author not pictured.
Strategy 15 things I wish I knew before becoming a dad
The White House in Washington, DC has 132 rooms.
Strategy 14 rooms in the White House you probably never knew existed, including a music room, chocolate shop, and bowling alley
null
Strategy Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the NRA following gun-control activists' boycotts