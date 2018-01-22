Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Dr. Ruth has interviewed thousands of people about their sex lives — and she gets the same 2 complaints over and over again


Strategy Dr. Ruth has interviewed thousands of people about their sex lives — and she gets the same 2 complaints over and over again

  • Published:

Psychosexual therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer says she's been hearing much the same questions about sex since 1981 — and she thinks the problems are psychological.

Questions about sex have barely changed since 1981. play

Questions about sex have barely changed since 1981.

(Courtesy of Amazon Publishing)

  • Dr. Ruth Westheimer is a psychosexual therapist. She launched the public-radio program "Sexually Speaking" in 1981.
  • Since then, Westheimer says the most common questions she hears are about premature ejaculation in men and women with difficulties achieving orgasm.
  • Westheimer thinks the problems are typically psychological and not physical.


"It's so very rare to get a question that surprises me, though it happens."

So says Dr. Ruth Westheimer — better known as Dr. Ruth — in her 2015 memoir, "The Doctor Is In: Dr. Ruth on Love, Life, and Joie de Vivre," cowritten with Pierre A. Lehu.

Since she launched the public-radio program "Sexually Speaking" in 1981, Westheimer says she's been hearing questions about the same two topics over and over again: "premature ejaculation or women with difficulties reaching orgasm."

I spoke with Westheimer, now 89 years old, over the phone and she told me the only thing that's really changed is that "people are asking questions with more explicit vocabulary."

In "The Doctor Is In," Westheimer writes: "You might think that since I and other advice givers … have answered these questions over and over that everyone would know the answers and stop asking them." Westheimer suspects these questions keep coming up for two reasons.

One, "young people who begin having sex start out relatively clueless, and so there is a steady influx of new people looking for this information."

Two, "as long as someone's sex life seems to be working OK, they don't bother learning the finer points. But as soon as they run into a problem, since they're embarrassed to ask anyone else, they'll turn to someone like me."

Westheimer has said before that both premature ejaculation and difficulties achieving orgasm are typically psychological.

People in Britain are having sex — and experimenting with it — at a younger age. play

People in Britain are having sex — and experimenting with it — at a younger age.

(Alloy Entertainment)

In 2014, she tweeted: "Premature ejaculation is a learning difficulty. Guys can learn how to control when they ejaculate. Helps to have partner."

And in an interview with Glamour magazine, Westheimer said that difficulty achieving orgasm is rarely physical, and that "every woman can learn to have an orgasm." She recommended fantasizing during sex — without verbalizing what you're thinking about.

As for when to see a sex therapist, Westheimer told Motto: "Often men [experiencing premature ejaculation] who try, even those who read all about it and follow the proper procedures to the letter, end up failing. What they need is some coaching, someone like me to report back to and give them the confidence that they're on the right track."

Likewise, she told Motto, "Many women don't know that a key to reaching sexual satisfaction is to continue stimulation even through a lull in the action, so to speak. A sex therapist can help convince a woman not to give up."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Amazon's new cashierless store is its latest huge bet in...bullet
2 Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugsbullet
3 Strategy 6 steps to obtaining a building permit in Ghanabullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy End of an era: Millennials brought about the downfall of one of America's most iconic beer brands (BUD)
Andrew, an undercover inmate on "60 Days In."
Strategy Regular people went undercover in an Atlanta jail as part of an experiment — and found one of the scariest aspects of life behind bars comes from the guards
Bloomberg has raked in almost a million dollars in prize money over the years.
Strategy A look inside the incredible life of Georgina Bloomberg, the heiress to her father's $52 billion empire who once said 'having the last name Bloomberg sucks'
The Victoria's Secret runway show has been criticized for its lack of diversity.
Strategy The CEO behind Victoria's Secret is slamming Trump while ignoring a huge flaw in his own business