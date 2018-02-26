Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Dressing like a dad is officially the coolest style trend


Many brands are apparently using dads as their design inspiration.

These Balenciaga sneakers might remind you of something your dad would wear. play

(Rich Polk/Getty)

  • "Dad style" is showing up in real life and on fashion runways with increasing frequency.
  • It's characterized by wearing clothing your dad might wear: things that are durable, comfortable, and loose.
  • That said, the look is not necessarily frumpy.


What's old is new again, and your father's favorite style moves from the '70s and '80s are now the trend du jour.

It seems that many of the trends that made their name in the middle of the 20th century are back in full force and being worn by a younger generation, many of whom weren't even born before Y2K.

The predominant trends in menswear seem to be focusing on comfort, durability, and things you might already have in your closet, according to the Wall Street Journal's Jacob Gallagher.

Looser-fitting pants, heritage styles, and Hawaiian shirts are all popular trends that can easily be traced back to what can only be known as "dad style."

Here are four of the most dominant trends that have been passed down by an older generation, many of which have been in style for a few years now:

Hawaiian-style shirts

Hawaiian-style shirts play

(Shutterstock)

It seems the micro-floral patterns that have been popular in menswear the last few years have given way almost completely to the larger ones usually seen on your dad's vacation shirt.

"Today's versions have florals that can fit into any guy's wardrobe," Kevin Carney, owner of Los Angeles-based menswear boutique Mohawk General Store, told the Wall Street Journal in 2014.

Even if it's in new colors, there's clearly a parallel between this new wave of Hawaiian-style shirts and the one dad owns, with its sailboat and parrot patterns.



Looser-fitting pants

Looser-fitting pants play

(Club Monaco)

Guys are no longer gravitating to super-skinny fits like they used to. Wider-legged jeans and pants like a dad might purchase are now much more common, and you hardly even see the skinny look anymore.

Skinny is out, but slim is still in.



Light wash jeans

Light wash jeans play

(Facebook/Levi's)

Though dark jeans have been the predominant trend for the last decade or so, it seems we're seeing a bit of reversal — especially in warmer months, when dark colors are traditionally shunned.

Light wash jeans offer a bit more of a relaxed vibe, and their rise in popularity (they've been trending since at least 2013) means they now come in a variety of styles and fits. Your dad's stonewashed Levi's 501s are officially cool.



Athletic shoes that are more Steve Jobs than Stephen Curry

Athletic shoes that are more Steve Jobs than Stephen Curry play

(Facebook/New Balance)

When it comes to sneakers, heritage styles reign supreme. The pair that your father wore while he was in college are now back in full force.

Styles like the chunky New Balance 574 or the sleek Adidas Stan Smith are the default when it comes to casual footwear.

"They've finally been around long enough to become classic," Russ Bengtson, senior editor at Complex, told the Wall Street Journal in 2016.

Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton have copied the iconic styles with their own takes released recently.



