Strategy :  Elon Musk doesn't have a desk at the office and has slept on the floor of his factories (TSLA)

Elon Musk says he doesn't have an office desk.

Instead he moves to whatever part of his business needs him most.

He slept at the Gigafactory when problems arose with the Model 3.



Ask Elon Musk where his main office is, and he probably won't have a clear answer for you.

That's because the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX makes his home base wherever his current problem is, Fortune reported.

"I always move my desk to wherever — I don't really have a desk actually — I move myself to wherever the biggest problem is in Tesla," Musk said during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call. "I really believe that one should lead from the front lines, and that's why I'm here."

His current office and desk is at the Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada where the Model 3 car is manufactured. Musk even conducted his earnings call from the factory. Tesla reported its largest quarterly loss ever in November, on the news that it missed forecasts of its Model 3.

And recently, working isn't all he has been doing at the Gigafactory. In the same earnings call, he also said he'd been sleeping at the factory — with a cold — according to Entrepreneur.