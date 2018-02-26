Strategy :  FedEx breaks its silence with a promise to stay loyal to the NRA amid boycott threats — but says it doesn't agree with the gun group

news

FedEx has responded to boycott threats in response to the company's ongoing deal for National Rifle Association members.

On Monday, the company said in a statement that it did not agree with the NRA's gun-policy positions — but that it would continue to offer members of the gun-rights group discounts.

"FedEx opposes assault rifles being in the hands of civilians," the company said in a statement to Business Insider.

It continued: "While we strongly support the constitutional right of U.S. citizens to own firearms subject to appropriate background checks, FedEx views assault rifles and large capacity magazines as an inherent potential danger to schools, workplaces, and communities when such weapons are misused."

The statement goes on to say that it supports restricting such firearms to the military, and that it believes "urgent action" is required to prevent further tragedies such as the shooting that occurred in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

However, NRA members will continue to be able to receive a discount of up to 26% when shipping packages through FedEx.

"The NRA is one of hundreds of organizations in our alliances/association Marketing program whose members receive discounted rates for FedEx shipping," the company said in its statement. "FedEx has never set or changed rates for any of our millions of customers around the world in response to their politics, beliefs or positions on issues."

Last week, people took to social media to pressure companies that offer special deals to NRA members to cut ties with the gun-rights association. While companies including United, Hertz, and MetLife have cut ties with the NRA, FedEx has refused to do so.

Here's FedEx's full statement on why NRA members will continue to receive discounts: