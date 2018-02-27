Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Forget 'Rick and Morty' Szechuan sauce — now furious McDonald's customers are demanding the return of another iconic menu item (MCD)


McDonald's customers are demanding the return of Hi-C Orange.

The fast-food giant announced back in April that it would replace the iconic Hi-C Orange Lavaburst with a new soda, called Sprite TropicBerry.

However, the limited return of Szechuan sauce has prompted a new wave of demands that McDonald's bring back Hi-C.

"All of these Rick and Morty idiots have no idea what Mulan is or what this crap even tastes like," reads one of the top Facebook comments on McDonald's post about Szechuan sauce. "Take care of your customers and bring back Hi-C Orange."

Another person commented: "all i want is the HI-C back NOW."

Twitter users have been similarly adamant in their demands that McDonald's bring back Hi-C Orange.

"How could McDonald’s get rid of Hi- C Orange," one person tweeted earlier in February. "This is a travesty".

Even McDonald's workers are mourning the loss of the beverage. The cover photo of the Facebook page " target="_blank"McDonald's Worker Memes" currently reads "In Memory of HI-C ORANGE LAVABURST."

Hi-C is a Minute Maid brand, owned by Coca-Cola.

McDonald's still sells other Coca-Cola products. But, as the fast-food chain moves to build a healthier menu, it is unlikely that the sugary Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will return to the menu.

