Strategy :  Four pet food brands have been recalled after dogs and cats fell ill and died

Testing of dog food has found salmonella in some Midwestern and western states.

Six animals and two humans have gotten sick or died since early February.

Four brands have issued recalls linked to the finding of the pathogen.

Not only can dogs get sick from salmonella, but they can act as carriers of the bacteria to humans.



Four brands of dog food have been recalled after reports of five animals (likely dogs), one kitten, and two humans have gotten sick or died from contact with salmonella, according to reports from Fortune and USA Today.

The animal cases seemed to stem from from Darwin’s Natural and ZooLogics pet foods, both made by Arrow Reliance of Tukwila, Washington. Testing of the raw food came up positive for salmonella, and the FDA is investigating the incidents. Recalls have been issued for items manufactured by Arrow Reliance between October 17, 2016 and February 10, 2018.

Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food seemed to be connected to the human cases after testing by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture revealed salmonella. The company has recalled 4,000 pounds of its 5-pound and 1-pound sealed plastic tubes of ground turkey pet food for fear it might be contaminated.

Other recalls were not connected to any illness, and have been done after testing found the presence of salmonella.

Redbarn recalled its dog chews after the Colorado Department of Agriculture found salmonella in a sample, while the Colorado Department of Agriculture triggered the recall of Smokehouse Pet Products dog treats after finding salmonella in two packages. All samples were collected from stores.

Humans affected by salmonella poisoning often experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, but usually get better in a week or so. Pets don't always exhibit symptoms. They can experience vomiting, diarrhea, fever, loss of appetite, and lethargy, but the real danger is that they can pass on the bacteria to humans after it passes through their body.

