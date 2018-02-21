Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Gucci models carried replicas of their own heads in a terrifying runway show — and people are freaking out


Strategy Gucci models carried replicas of their own heads in a terrifying runway show — and people are freaking out

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Gucci's show at Milan Fashion Week featured models carrying fake heads, among some other out-of-this-world elements.

gucci heads play

gucci heads

(Antonio Calanni / AP Images)

  • Gucci's Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection was unveiled at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday.
  • During the show, models hit the runway carrying severed heads that were identical replicas of their own.
  • These heads reportedly took six months to create.

Gucci lost its head at Milan Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the brand released its Fall/Winter 2018-2019 collection, produced under the creative direction of Alessandro Michele.

Michele pulled out all the stops, sending some of the models down the runway carrying severed heads that were exact replicas of their own.

These heads reportedly took six months to create and were made using molds from the models' heads, according to Vogue. They were designed by techno-artisans in a factory in Rome. The Gucci runway had been designed to look like an operating room.

Some people seemed to love it, though they were definitely confused.

"Gucci severed heads... yeah I love it," one commenter wrote on Twitter.

@gucci is next level #schmoood #emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==###emo#8J+Puw==##

A post shared by Marc Goehring (@marcgoehring) on

Others said they were a little freaked out.

Gucci's show contained a few other mysterious elements, including models carrying chameleons, snakes, and what appeared to be a baby dragon.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy A former Googler who left after 2 years to build her own...bullet
2 Strategy Retired Navy SEAL commander explains how to wake up earlier:...bullet
3 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Being a member of British royalty is a job that's changed a lot over time.
Strategy Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are modern royals — and their lives couldn't be more different from Queen Elizabeth's at their age
Wende Hutton
Strategy A woman who’s worked in venture capital for 25 years shares her best career advice — and why it was worth being the first and only woman on her team when she started out
Graham enjoyed a bond with president after president.
Strategy The late Billy Graham met every US president since Truman, stayed in the White House on the eve of the Gulf War, and helped Hillary Clinton endure the Monica Lewinsky scandal
job interview
Strategy The one question you should never ask during a job interview