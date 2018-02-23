Strategy :  Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the NRA following gun-control activists' boycotts

news

Gun-control activists are organizing boycotts and calling for companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.

The NRA has partnerships with companies that offer members special deals, such as discounts on car rentals or hotel bookings.

The rental-car giant Enterprise and the First National Bank of Omaha are among the companies that have cut since ties with the NRA.

People on social media are calling for boycotts of companies that offer or have offered special deals to NRA members who as part of their membership receive discounts on things like car rentals and prescription drugs.

While companies such as FedEx and Hertz still offer such discounts, other companies have cut ties.

Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the gun-rights group after the recent boycotts as well as past efforts by gun-control activists.

MetLife

MetLife told Business Insider on Friday that it would discontinue its NRA discounts program.

"We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA," a representative said in an emailed statement.

SimpliSafe

On Friday, the home-security company SimpliSafe told Business Insider that it would withdraw from the NRA discount program.

"We have discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA," SimpliSafe CEO Chad Laurans said in a statement.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car, and National Car Rental

The rental-car giant Enterprise Holdings announced on Thursday that it would end its NRA discount program, effective March 26.

The three rental-car brands Enterprise operates — Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car, and National Car Rental — will stop offering discounts to NRA members.

A representative did not respond to Business Insider's follow-up questions about why Enterprise was ending the program, though the company has been flooded with boycott threats on social media.

Avis Budget Group and Hertz, two rivals of Enterprise, still offered NRA discounts as of Friday morning.

First National Bank of Omaha

On Thursday, the bank said it would not renew a contract with the NRA that allowed members to receive an NRA-branded Visa card.

"Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA," the bank said on Twitter in response to a call for a boycott.

Previously, First National Bank offered members of the gun-rights organization an NRA Visa card, which offered a $40 cash-back bonus.

Symantec

The cybersecurity company announced on social media on Friday that it had "stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association."

Best Western

Best Western has been targeted by boycott efforts because it has offered discounts to NRA members as recently as 2016.

In response, the hotel chain has tweeted dozens of times that it "does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association."

It is unclear when Best Western cut ties with the NRA. The company did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment or further information.

Best Western has been targeted in past NRA boycott efforts.

In 2012, after the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the activist group Avaaz organized a boycott of Best Western and Wyndham Hotel Group, calling for them to cut ties with the NRA.

At the time, both hotel chains were listed on the gun-rights group's website as "friends of the NRA" and offered members discounts at hotels.

Wyndham Hotel Group

While Wyndham Hotel Group previously offered a 10% discount to NRA members, the hotel chain cut ties with the organization late last year.

In response to boycott threats this week, the Twitter accounts for Wyndham and its rewards program tweeted dozens of times that the hotel chain was "no longer affiliated with the NRA."