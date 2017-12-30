Strategy :  Here's what Trump's tax plan means for people working in tech making between $43,000 and $145,000 a year

news

• US President Donald Trump has signed tax reform into law.

• Career site Zippia broke down how the final tax bill could affect take-home pay in 2018 for people in various occupations.

• Business Insider looked into how the tax bill would affect people working in a range of tech-related jobs.



US President Donald Trump has signed the GOP's huge tax reform effort into law, despite harsh criticisms of the plan from the public and experts.

Business Insider's Lauren Lyons Cole reported that while take-home pay is set to rise under the tax reform plan, most Americans won't see a ton of extra cash in their pockets. But how much you save also depends on how much you currently earn.

Career site Zippia provided us with data breaking down how different occupations fare under the finalized tax plan. Business Insider decided to look into how the new plan will affect tech workers in particular.

The estimated federal tax savings below are for a single, childless taxpayer who owns a house valued at three times their salary. Zippia's calculations factored in whether a given taxpayer would benefit most from taking the standard deduction or itemizing deductions.

Following is a look at how tech workers in a number of occupations, from computer operators to computer and information systems managers, could see their taxes change next year.

Computer operators

Average salary: $43,880

Current tax: $4,389

Tax under the Republican plan: $3,635

Percent tax cut: 17.2%

Computer network support specialists

Average salary: $67,770

Current tax: $8,747

Tax under the Republican plan: $8,209

Percent tax cut: 6.2%

Web developers

Average salary: $72,150

Current tax: $9,643

Tax under the Republican plan: $9,066

Percent tax cut: 6.0%

Network and computer systems administrators

Average salary: $84,500

Current tax: $12,128

Tax under the Republican plan: $11,253

Percent tax cut: 7.2%

Computer programmers

Average salary: $85,180

Current tax: $12,262

Tax under the Republican plan: $11,371

Percent tax cut: 7.3%

Postsecondary computer science teachers

Average salary: $89,670

Current tax: $13,149

Tax under the Republican plan: $12,152

Percent tax cut: 7.6%

Computer systems analysts

Average salary: $91,620

Current tax: $13,534

Tax under the Republican plan: $12,491

Percent tax cut: 7.7%

Computer network architects

Average salary: $104,240

Current tax: $16,028

Tax under the Republican plan: $14,806

Percent tax cut: 7.6%

Applications software developers

Average salary: $104,300

Current tax: $16,040

Tax under the Republican plan: $14,819

Percent tax cut: 7.6%

Systems software developers

Average salary: $116,320

Current tax: $18,414

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461

Percent tax cut: 5.2%

Computer and information research scientists

Average salary: $116,320

Current tax: $18,414

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,461

Percent tax cut: 5.2%

Computer hardware engineers

Average salary: $118,700

Current tax: $18,905

Tax under the Republican plan: $17,985

Percent tax cut: 4.9%

Computer and information systems managers

Average salary: $145,740

Current tax: $24,888

Tax under the Republican plan: $23,929

Percent tax cut: 3.9%