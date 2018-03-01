Strategy :  Hope Hicks resigns from White House after being thrust into the spotlight with Rob Porter scandal

news

Hope Hicks is resigning from her position as White House communications director.

Hicks has been thrust into the spotlight recently due to her rumored ties to Rob Porter and her testimony before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Earlier in February, Hicks was criticized for reportedly crafting a statement supporting Porter after he was accused of abuse by two ex-wives, despite rumors that the pair was dating.

Hicks started thinking seriously about resigning during the Porter controversy, sources told CNN.

The White House confirmed the news on Wednesday, with The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reporting that Hicks' last day in the role is expected to be in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, Hicks testified before the House Intelligence Committee on the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

However, Haberman tweeted that Hicks' departure was not related to the hearing. According to Haberman's sources, the communications director had been considering leaving the White House for months.

Hicks "told colleagues she felt like she had done all she could do in the job," Haberman tweeted. "She had never liked Washington and never become part of its ecosystem."

The Russian investigation is not the only Washington, DC scandal that Hicks has been linked to recently.

Earlier in February, Hicks was thrust into the spotlight when then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter was accused of physical and emotional abuse by his two ex-wives.

Hicks was reportedly dating Porter at the time. Despite this, sources told CNN that Hicks was involved in crafting an official statement from the White House chief of staff, John Kelly, supporting Porter.

"Rob Porter is a man of true integrity and honor, and I can't say enough good things about him," Kelly's statement said. "He is a friend, a confidante, and a trusted professional. I am proud to serve alongside him."

Porter resigned after the allegations, which he called "outrageous" and "simply false," were published in various media outlets.

The Daily Mail reported on February 14 that Hicks and Porter ended their relationship after Porter resigned. However, intensified focus has remained on Hicks in recent weeks — something that the communications direction likely did not enjoy.

"'The last few weeks were really, really hard for her,' one of Hicks' confidants told me, confirming that she started seriously thinking about resigning when the Rob Porter scandal erupted," CNN's Brian Stelter tweeted on Wednesday.

Hicks is notoriously low-key, and rarely speaks to the media on the record. The Porter scandal marked one of the first times she was not able to stay on the sidelines, but instead became the center of conversation.

As Hicks prepares to exit the White House, it's hard to imagine that the Porter controversy — and the spotlight it cast on Hicks' life — did not play a role for the 29-year-old.