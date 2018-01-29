Strategy :  "HOW THE APOCALYPSE BEGINS": Panera customers are revolting after the store recalls all cream cheese (PNRA)

news

Panera Bread has recalled a selection of its cream cheese products because of concerns of possible listeria contamination.

Customers are panicking online.

The bacteria can cause fatal illnesses in young children, the elderly, and those with weaker immune systems.



A bagel without cream cheese isn't a bagel worth having.

Customers are freaking out after Panera Bread, a bakery-cafe chain, announced it would be recalling five varieties of its cream cheese sold in US locations because of a potential bacteria contamination.

In a statement published this weekend, the company claimed that samples of the cheese had tested positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. This bacteria that can be extremely dangerous if it infects people with weakened immune systems, such as the elderly and children. According to the FDA, symptoms include "high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea."

The news quickly went viral on social media as customers panicked.

The company said that samples of products manufactured before and after tested negative.

Five flavors have been recalled, including plain cream cheese and more exciting flavors such as reduced-fat honey walnut and wild blueberry.

No illnesses have yet been reported.

Panera Bread did not immediately respond to request for comment.