Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  How to raise an Olympian, according to the parents of gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin


Strategy How to raise an Olympian, according to the parents of gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Top American skier and Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin was introduced to alpine skiing at a young age, by her parents.

Starting early is key. play

Starting early is key.

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

• Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin is a favorite in alpine skiing at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

• She also won gold in Sochi in 2014, at the age of 18. becoming the youngest person to win an Olympic gold medal in the slalom.

• Shiffrin's parents introduced her and her brother to the sport at a young age.


Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin's interest in skiing didn't just come out of nowhere.

Her parents — anesthesiologist Jeff and former nurse Eileen — were both avid skiers growing up, and later took up Masters racing.

And they introduced Shiffrin and her older brother Taylor to the sport at the early age. "They had us walking around the living room in these tiny, little, plastic Mickey Mouse skis that you just latched onto snow boots," Taylor told The New York Post.

Flash forward two decades, and their World Cup-winning daughter is now on the verge of potentially making history at the Pyeongchang Games. She could become the first American woman to win three skiing medals at one Olympics, The Denver Post reported.

Shiffrin herself told The New York Times that she doesn't think there's a proper way to raise an Olympic champion, in that the "crazy path" she took "could not be replicated."

Still, it's interesting to look back at the steps the Shiffrins took to instill killer skiing skills and an intense work ethic in their daughter.

Writing in The New Yorker, Nick Paumgarten declared Shiffrin an "example of nurture over nature, of work over talent." From an early age, the athlete has been driven to put in the training it takes to become a dominant skier.

Writing in The New Yorker, Nick Paumgarten declared Shiffrin an "example of nurture over nature, of work over talent." From an early age, the athlete has been driven to put in the training it takes to become a dominant skier. play

Writing in The New Yorker, Nick Paumgarten declared Shiffrin an "example of nurture over nature, of work over talent." From an early age, the athlete has been driven to put in the training it takes to become a dominant skier.

(Alessandro Trovati / AP Images)

Source: The New Yorker, Business Insider



Having introduced both of their young children to the sport, the Shiffrins began to ski together as a family. Both Shiffrin and her brother Taylor have said they never felt pressured to ski. For them, it was often just a matter of following their parents down the slopes.

Having introduced both of their young children to the sport, the Shiffrins began to ski together as a family. Both Shiffrin and her brother Taylor have said they never felt pressured to ski. For them, it was often just a matter of following their parents down the slopes. play

Having introduced both of their young children to the sport, the Shiffrins began to ski together as a family. Both Shiffrin and her brother Taylor have said they never felt pressured to ski. For them, it was often just a matter of following their parents down the slopes.

(Domenico Stinellis / AP Images)



“It's not a throw into the deep end, like okay go for it, it's a gentle progression, like we're going to develop their abilities, develop their proprioceptive nerve endings and once they learn how to stand on skis and walk on skis, then we can take them out and put them on snow and progress from there," Taylor told The New York Post.

“It's not a throw into the deep end, like okay go for it, it's a gentle progression, like we're going to develop their abilities, develop their proprioceptive nerve endings and once they learn how to stand on skis and walk on skis, then we can take them out and put them on snow and progress from there," Taylor told The New York Post. play

“It's not a throw into the deep end, like okay go for it, it's a gentle progression, like we're going to develop their abilities, develop their proprioceptive nerve endings and once they learn how to stand on skis and walk on skis, then we can take them out and put them on snow and progress from there," Taylor told The New York Post.

(Alessandro Trovati / AP Images)

Source: The New York Post



"We had this concept that there had to be a gradual progression of skill acquisition," Jeff told The New Yorker.

"We had this concept that there had to be a gradual progression of skill acquisition," Jeff told The New Yorker. play

"We had this concept that there had to be a gradual progression of skill acquisition," Jeff told The New Yorker.

(Alessandro Trovati / AP Images)

Source: The New Yorker



As it turns out, the Shiffrins' technique worked a bit too well, in their daughter's case. When she was five, local skiing instructors ended up declaring that she was so advanced, they didn't know which training group to put her in, Sports Illustrated reported. So Shiffrin continued to train with her parents.

As it turns out, the Shiffrins' technique worked a bit too well, in their daughter's case. When she was five, local skiing instructors ended up declaring that she was so advanced, they didn't know which training group to put her in, Sports Illustrated reported. So Shiffrin continued to train with her parents. play

As it turns out, the Shiffrins' technique worked a bit too well, in their daughter's case. When she was five, local skiing instructors ended up declaring that she was so advanced, they didn't know which training group to put her in, Sports Illustrated reported. So Shiffrin continued to train with her parents.

(REUTERS/Robert Pratta)



Over the years, Jeff and Eileen also sought to instill an intense work ethic in their children — and to discourage them from relying on talent alone. "The kids with raw athletic talent rarely make it," Jeff told The New Yorker. "What was it Churchill said? Kites fly higher against a headwind."

Outside reported that the hotel has dedicated a small storage space to the athlete — it's labeled "Mikaela's Corner." That's where she cranks out intense Olympic lifts that sometimes boggle the minds of her fellow gym-goers. play

Outside reported that the hotel has dedicated a small storage space to the athlete — it's labeled "Mikaela's Corner." That's where she cranks out intense Olympic lifts that sometimes boggle the minds of her fellow gym-goers.

(Marco Trovati / AP Images)

Source: The New Yorker



Shiffrin and her brother ultimately attended Burke Mountain Academy, a Vermont prep school for young ski racers. By 2012, she had made the US ski team. And her parents' influence didn't end there — Eileen ended up accompanying the teenager on the team's frequent tours, to act as a support system.

Shiffrin and her brother ultimately attended Burke Mountain Academy, a Vermont prep school for young ski racers. By 2012, she had made the US ski team. And her parents' influence didn't end there — Eileen ended up accompanying the teenager on the team's frequent tours, to act as a support system. play

Shiffrin and her brother ultimately attended Burke Mountain Academy, a Vermont prep school for young ski racers. By 2012, she had made the US ski team. And her parents' influence didn't end there — Eileen ended up accompanying the teenager on the team's frequent tours, to act as a support system.

(Marco Tacca / AP Images)

Source: Sports Illustrated, The New Yorker



For Shiffrin, an upbringing that focused on early adoption, the gradual acquisition of skills, and hard work ended up setting the stage of the Olympian's continued success.

For Shiffrin, an upbringing that focused on early adoption, the gradual acquisition of skills, and hard work ended up setting the stage of the Olympian's continued success. play

For Shiffrin, an upbringing that focused on early adoption, the gradual acquisition of skills, and hard work ended up setting the stage of the Olympian's continued success.

(Giovanni Auletta/AP Images)

Source: The New Yorker, Business Insider, Sports Illustrated



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at work,...bullet
2 Eddys and Papas Pizza giants in Ghana 'clash' over customer...bullet
3 Strategy How to maximize your Ghanaian passportbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Nordstrom shoe department
Strategy Nordstrom made a change that encourages theft and that Wall Street hates — but it's great for business
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Medal Plaza on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Strategy Shaun White is hated by the snowboarding community — and it's an elite-athlete phenomenon shared by Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan
Be careful what you say to your workplace sweetheart.
Strategy 12 things you should never say to your office love interest
Teachers at Highland Park High School in Topeka, Kansas, struggle to get their students to put their phones away.
Strategy 7 adults went undercover as high school students — and discovered why teachers today have less control than ever