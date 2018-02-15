Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  I went White Castle's reservation-only Valentine's Day dinner and discovered why many people are obsessed


Strategy I went White Castle's reservation-only Valentine's Day dinner and discovered why many people are obsessed

  • Published: , Refreshed:

White Castle's 27th annual Valentine's Day dinner was accepting reservations online for the first time — these photos show what the dinner is like.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)

  • White Castle hosted their 27th annual Valentine's Day dinner this year at locations across the country. Each store was fully decorated, offering tableside service and a special menu for the holiday.
  • Expected to have a record turnout, the chain allowed customers to make reservations in advance on opentable.com. Most franchises were completely booked up by the time the event started.
  • I went to the White Castle Valentine's Day dinner to see what has made it so popular over the past 27 years.

White Castle knows how to do Valentine's Day.

The fast-food franchise changes up its typical setup for this special dinner, offering hostess seating, tableside service, and a special Valentine's Day menu.

I went to a Harlem, New York White Castle location to see why this dinner tradition has become so popular for Cravers, and this is what I found:

When I walked in, the crew was setting up the Valentine's Day decorations. They used red and white streamers to block off the 'dining room,' and were putting red tablecloths and centerpieces on each table.

When I walked in, the crew was setting up the Valentine's Day decorations. They used red and white streamers to block off the 'dining room,' and were putting red tablecloths and centerpieces on each table. play

When I walked in, the crew was setting up the Valentine's Day decorations. They used red and white streamers to block off the 'dining room,' and were putting red tablecloths and centerpieces on each table.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


This is what the centerpieces on each table looked like - the manager said that White Castle buys all of the supplies for the night, and the staff decorates.

This is what the centerpieces on each table looked like - the manager said that White Castle buys all of the supplies for the night, and the staff decorates. play

This is what the centerpieces on each table looked like - the manager said that White Castle buys all of the supplies for the night, and the staff decorates.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Most people that walked in were totally confused about what was going on - it wasn't advertised anywhere outside the store that they were having a special event. A few people seemed annoyed that they couldn't eat there because they hadn't made reservations.

Most people that walked in were totally confused about what was going on - it wasn't advertised anywhere outside the store that they were having a special event. A few people seemed annoyed that they couldn't eat there because they hadn't made reservations. play

Most people that walked in were totally confused about what was going on - it wasn't advertised anywhere outside the store that they were having a special event. A few people seemed annoyed that they couldn't eat there because they hadn't made reservations.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


It was mostly families that had made reservations. One family brought a bottle of wine and wine glasses to the dinner, and were offering to everyone there. Another couple said that they went to this dinner for the first time 6 years ago, and it had been their Valentine's Day tradition ever since.

play

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The tables each had paper "reserved" signs on them, and I had to wait for a hostess to seat me at my table. Everyone seemed super excited about the dinner, and the staff and customers were all talking and hanging out.

The tables each had paper "reserved" signs on them, and I had to wait for a hostess to seat me at my table. Everyone seemed super excited about the dinner, and the staff and customers were all talking and hanging out. play

The tables each had paper "reserved" signs on them, and I had to wait for a hostess to seat me at my table. Everyone seemed super excited about the dinner, and the staff and customers were all talking and hanging out.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The cashiers were waiters for the night, and when I sat down my waitress brought over a little red candle for the table.

The cashiers were waiters for the night, and when I sat down my waitress brought over a little red candle for the table. play

The cashiers were waiters for the night, and when I sat down my waitress brought over a little red candle for the table.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


She also brought over a special Valentine's Day menu on a plastic tray.

She also brought over a special Valentine's Day menu on a plastic tray. play

She also brought over a special Valentine's Day menu on a plastic tray.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


The printed menu mainly listed White Castle's usual selection, but with a pink and white color scheme. There were special Valentine's Day desserts like a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie made with Ghirardelli chocolate. It also encouraged customers to share their dinner experience on social media.

The printed menu mainly listed White Castle's usual selection, but with a pink and white color scheme. There were special Valentine's Day desserts like a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie made with Ghirardelli chocolate. It also encouraged customers to share their dinner experience on social media. play

The printed menu mainly listed White Castle's usual selection, but with a pink and white color scheme. There were special Valentine's Day desserts like a chocolate-covered strawberry smoothie made with Ghirardelli chocolate. It also encouraged customers to share their dinner experience on social media.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


Each table had a little heart shaped card with a table number on it so the waiters could keep track of orders. The manager said that the store would fill up soon - they were completely booked with reservations all night.

Each table had a little heart shaped card with a table number on it so the waiters could keep track of orders. The manager said that the store would fill up soon - they were completely booked with reservations all night. play

Each table had a little heart shaped card with a table number on it so the waiters could keep track of orders. The manager said that the store would fill up soon - they were completely booked with reservations all night.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


My food was served on a red paper plate with little hearts on it. It all felt very kitschy, but it was definitely a fun and low-key Valentine's Dinner. While it may not be the most romantic destination, it was a a fun and festive way for people to celebrate, and most people at the location I went to had made a tradition of it.

My food was served on a red paper plate with little hearts on it. It all felt very kitschy, but it was definitely a fun and low-key Valentine's Dinner. While it may not be the most romantic destination, it was a a fun and festive way for people to celebrate, and most people at the location I went to had made a tradition of it. play

My food was served on a red paper plate with little hearts on it. It all felt very kitschy, but it was definitely a fun and low-key Valentine's Dinner. While it may not be the most romantic destination, it was a a fun and festive way for people to celebrate, and most people at the location I went to had made a tradition of it.

(Business Insider/Jessica Tyler)


24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Eddys and Papas Pizza giants in Ghana 'clash' over customer dissatisfactionbullet
2 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet
3 Strategy How to maximize your Ghanaian passportbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Carnival is coming to a close — here are the most stunning photos from Rio
wedding
Strategy Millennials are waiting longer to get married, and it could wreak havoc on stores like Williams Sonoma and Bed Bath and Beyond
The process matters just as much as the outcome.
Strategy A Japanese word without a direct English translation reveals the biggest difference between Japanese and American work cultures
null
Strategy Amazon is reportedly making a huge change to its fresh grocery business — and it could be a huge win for customers (AMZN)