Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  If you're still single at 25 in Denmark, people throw spices all over you in the street — and it only gets worse as you get older


Strategy If you're still single at 25 in Denmark, people throw spices all over you in the street — and it only gets worse as you get older

  • Published: , Refreshed:

God forbid you're unmarried at 30.

cinnamon hands play

cinnamon hands

(Austin Ban / Unsplash)

  • In Denmark, if you're still single when you turn 25, you're going to get covered in cinnamon.
  • The tradition dates back hundreds of years to when spice salesmen would stay bachelors because they travelled so much.


Breathe, singletons — Valentine's Day is over.

If you live in Denmark, however, the nightmare continues.

As an article in The Telegraph explains, the streets of Denmark are often covered in cinnamon — and it's part of a long-standing tradition.

When you turn 25, if you're unmarried, it is customary in Denmark for your friends and family to cover you in the spice.

They don't go easy on you, either, covering people from head to toe and splashing them with water so the cinnamon sticks better.

Here's what it looks like:

A Danish man told The Telegraph that the tradition may date back hundreds of years to when spice salesmen would travel around and remain bachelors because they were never in one place long enough to settle down with someone.

Many of these salesmen would never find a partner, and would then be referred to as Pebersvends, which means "Pepper Dudes." A single woman is thus called a "Pebermø," or "pepper maiden."

This makes sense on your 30th birthday, where the cinnamon gets upgraded to pepper.

If they're feeling super mean, Danes sometimes add eggs to the mix because it "helps with adhesion."

Contrary to what the actions suggest, nobody is being judged for still being single at 25. The average age of men getting married in Denmark is 34 and a half, and for women it's 32.

Rather than a punishment, the tradition is just an excuse to play a prank and be silly with your friends when they reach milestone ages. It's also pretty funny.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Eddys and Papas Pizza giants in Ghana 'clash' over customer dissatisfactionbullet
2 Strategy Inside the marriage of Bill and Melinda Gates, who met at...bullet
3 Strategy How to maximize your Ghanaian passportbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Strategy Carnival is coming to a close — here are the most stunning photos from Rio
null
Strategy I went White Castle's reservation-only Valentine's Day dinner and discovered why many people are obsessed
wedding
Strategy Millennials are waiting longer to get married, and it could wreak havoc on stores like Williams Sonoma and Bed Bath and Beyond
The process matters just as much as the outcome.
Strategy A Japanese word without a direct English translation reveals the biggest difference between Japanese and American work cultures