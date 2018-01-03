Strategy :  In-N-Out just added its first new menu item in more than a decade — and it could hint at an expansion for the West Coast icon

news

In-N-Out has added hot cocoa to the menu in at least some locations.

This is the first new menu item that the chain has added in 15 years.

The addition of the cozy beverage could be a hint that the Southern California icon is more seriously considering expanding into chillier regions.

In-N-Out added its first new menu item in more than a decade.

The West Coast burger chain added hot cocoa to the menu, the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin reported on Wednesday. Locations in Huntington Beach and Orange, California began selling hot cocoa about two weeks ago, employees told the Daily Bulletin.

In-N-Out is famous for its minimalist menu, with few options beyond burgers, fries, and shakes. Hot cocoa is the chain's first significant menu change since it added lemonade to the menu 15 years ago.

The Daily Bulletin notes it is unclear how many locations are selling hot cocoa, and In-N-Out did not immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

However, people on social media have been celebrating the new menu item since mid-December.

The new menu item is especially notable because the toasty beverage could hint at an expansion into new regions for In-N-Out.

In November, news broke that the chain is set to open a distribution center for operations in Colorado — a state where residents would likely crave warm hot cocoa in the winter to a greater degree than in sunny South California.

In-N-Out is famous for its "slow growth strategy," expanding in a methodical manner to maintain quality control. Colorado is set to become the seventh state to have In-N-Out restaurants, in addition to California, Texas, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, and Oregon.