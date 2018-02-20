Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Inside the glamorous life of Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, an elite equestrian who's earned over $1 million in prize money competing against the daughters of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates


Strategy Inside the glamorous life of Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica, an elite equestrian who's earned over $1 million in prize money competing against the daughters of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates

  • Published:

Jessica Springstreen, daughter of famous rocker Bruce Springsteen, is one of the top-ranked equestrians in the US.

She has her eyes set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. play

She has her eyes set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(Marc Serota/AP Images)

• Jessica Springsteen is the daughter of rock-and-roll artist Bruce Springsteen.

• The 26-year-old began riding horses at a young age, and has become a top equestrian.

• She reportedly has her eyes set on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You might say that Jessica Springsteen was born to ride.

The only daughter and middle child of rock-and-roll legend Bruce and his wife Patti Scialfa — who are worth around $75 million, according to Forbes — has been riding horses from an early age.

Springsteen, her parents, her older brother Evan, and her younger brother Samuel moved from Los Angeles to New Jersey in the early 1990s. According to John D. Luerssen's book "Bruce Springsteen FAQ: All That's Left to Know about The Boss," the couple wanted to give their kids "a more normal life experience" away from the paparazzi.

As a result, the Springsteen kids partly grew up on an East Coast farm. Spingsteen developed an interest in horseback riding, and the rest is history.

Here's a look at the life of Jessica Springsteen:

The family of the future equestrian settled down on a 300-acre estate dubbed Stone Hill Farm in the appropriately-named Colts Neck Township, New Jersey. Springsteen got her first pony at the age of six, and the family kept horses, as well as goats, chickens, pigs, and two "violent" ostriches.

The family of the future equestrian settled down on a 300-acre estate dubbed Stone Hill Farm in the appropriately-named Colts Neck Township, New Jersey. Springsteen got her first pony at the age of six, and the family kept horses, as well as goats, chickens, pigs, and two "violent" ostriches. play

The family of the future equestrian settled down on a 300-acre estate dubbed Stone Hill Farm in the appropriately-named Colts Neck Township, New Jersey. Springsteen got her first pony at the age of six, and the family kept horses, as well as goats, chickens, pigs, and two "violent" ostriches.

(Danny Moloshok/Reuters)

Source: NJ.com, CNN



Springsteen's mom Patti Scialfa had always had an interest in horseback riding. She began taking lessons, and so did 5-year-old Springsteen.

Springsteen's mom Patti Scialfa had always had an interest in horseback riding. She began taking lessons, and so did 5-year-old Springsteen. play

Springsteen's mom Patti Scialfa had always had an interest in horseback riding. She began taking lessons, and so did 5-year-old Springsteen.

(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Source: CNN



Springsteen attended the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and graduated from Duke University, where she majored in psychology, in 2014.

Springsteen attended the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and graduated from Duke University, where she majored in psychology, in 2014. play

Springsteen attended the Ranney School in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and graduated from Duke University, where she majored in psychology, in 2014.

(Jimmy Olsen/Media Punch/IPX/AP Images)

Source: Team USA



After college, she began to find success at major competitions, serving as an alternate for the 2012 US Olympics team at the age of 20. Springsteen won the American Gold Cup in 2014, and won a five-star Grand Prix jumping competition in 2016.

After college, she began to find success at major competitions, serving as an alternate for the 2012 US Olympics team at the age of 20. Springsteen won the American Gold Cup in 2014, and won a five-star Grand Prix jumping competition in 2016. play

After college, she began to find success at major competitions, serving as an alternate for the 2012 US Olympics team at the age of 20. Springsteen won the American Gold Cup in 2014, and won a five-star Grand Prix jumping competition in 2016.

(Michel Euler/AP Images)

Source: Billboard



As a kid, Springsteen would sometimes tag along with her parents while they were on tour. Now, the roles have largely flipped. "I'm incredibly lucky to have had them supporting my career for so many years," she told Noelle Floyd.

As a kid, Springsteen would sometimes tag along with her parents while they were on tour. Now, the roles have largely flipped. "I'm incredibly lucky to have had them supporting my career for so many years," she told Noelle Floyd. play

As a kid, Springsteen would sometimes tag along with her parents while they were on tour. Now, the roles have largely flipped. "I'm incredibly lucky to have had them supporting my career for so many years," she told Noelle Floyd.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Source: Noelle Floyd



Springsteen's rocker father even purchased a house in Wellington, Florida — the equestrian capital of the US.

Springsteen's rocker father even purchased a house in Wellington, Florida — the equestrian capital of the US. play

Springsteen's rocker father even purchased a house in Wellington, Florida — the equestrian capital of the US.

(Matt Kent/Getty Images)

Source: Palm Beach Post, Variety, NJ.com



Springsteen also finds support in her polo-playing boyfriend Nic Roldan. She told Hola TV that it's nice to date someone "that does the same thing" because they "can really understand each other."

Springsteen also finds support in her polo-playing boyfriend Nic Roldan. She told Hola TV that it's nice to date someone "that does the same thing" because they "can really understand each other." play

Springsteen also finds support in her polo-playing boyfriend Nic Roldan. She told Hola TV that it's nice to date someone "that does the same thing" because they "can really understand each other."

(Instagram.com/JessicaSpringsteen)

Source: App., Hello Magazine, Instagram.com/JessicaSpringsteen



She also takes the time to travel. Photos of her journeys to faraway places like Cannes, Barcelona, and Shanghai dot her Instagram.

She also takes the time to travel. Photos of her journeys to faraway places like Cannes, Barcelona, and Shanghai dot her Instagram. play

She also takes the time to travel. Photos of her journeys to faraway places like Cannes, Barcelona, and Shanghai dot her Instagram.

(Instagram)

Source: Inside Jersey, Instagram.com/JessicaSpringsteen



The United States Equestrian Federation now ranks Springsteen as the ninth-best show jumper in the country. Since 2010, she's won $1,255,443 in prize money.

The United States Equestrian Federation now ranks Springsteen as the ninth-best show jumper in the country. Since 2010, she's won $1,255,443 in prize money. play

The United States Equestrian Federation now ranks Springsteen as the ninth-best show jumper in the country. Since 2010, she's won $1,255,443 in prize money.

(Silvia Izquierdo/AP Images)

Source: United States Equestrian Federation, United States Equestrian Federation



She also competes against other top show jumpers with famous connections, like Steve Jobs' daughter Eve Jobs, Bill Gates' daughter Jennifer, Michael Bloomberg's daughter Georgina, and Steven Spielberg's daughter Destry.

Eve Jobs, left, and Jennifer Gates, right. play

Eve Jobs, left, and Jennifer Gates, right.

(Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images, Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Source: Business Insider, Business Insider, Business Insider



Springsteen's best advice to young horseback riders is to not be "so hard on yourself." "You have to be confident and you have to know that you can compete against the best of them," she told Noelle Floyd.

Springsteen's best advice to young horseback riders is to not be "so hard on yourself." "You have to be confident and you have to know that you can compete against the best of them," she told Noelle Floyd. play

Springsteen's best advice to young horseback riders is to not be "so hard on yourself." "You have to be confident and you have to know that you can compete against the best of them," she told Noelle Floyd.

(Michel Euler/AP Images)

Source: Noelle Floyd



Springsteen's career hasn't solely been about horseback riding, though. She's been an ambassador for Gucci and Polo Ralph Lauren, too.

Springsteen's career hasn't solely been about horseback riding, though. She's been an ambassador for Gucci and Polo Ralph Lauren, too. play

Springsteen's career hasn't solely been about horseback riding, though. She's been an ambassador for Gucci and Polo Ralph Lauren, too.

(Instagram)

Source: Daily Mail, WWD, Instagram.com/JessicaSpringsteen



And she's an animal welfare advocate and proud owner of rescue dogs. In 2014, she called on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to sign legislation combatting puppy mills, as someone who had "adopted rescue dogs since childhood."

And she's an animal welfare advocate and proud owner of rescue dogs. In 2014, she called on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to sign legislation combatting puppy mills, as someone who had "adopted rescue dogs since childhood." play

And she's an animal welfare advocate and proud owner of rescue dogs. In 2014, she called on New Jersey Governor Chris Christie to sign legislation combatting puppy mills, as someone who had "adopted rescue dogs since childhood."

(Instagram)

Source: NJ.com, Instagram.com/JessicaSpringsteen



So what's next for Springsteen? In 2016, she told Equnews that her focus was on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

So what's next for Springsteen? In 2016, she told Equnews that her focus was on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. play

So what's next for Springsteen? In 2016, she told Equnews that her focus was on the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Source: Billboard, Inside Jersey, Equnews



And, Springsteen told CNN she'd continue to be grateful about getting to do what she loves every day: "I love working with horses, and I can't imagine not having them in my life."

And, Springsteen told CNN she'd continue to be grateful about getting to do what she loves every day: "I love working with horses, and I can't imagine not having them in my life." play

And, Springsteen told CNN she'd continue to be grateful about getting to do what she loves every day: "I love working with horses, and I can't imagine not having them in my life."

(Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

Source: CNN



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Aker Energy to take over Hess block offshore Ghanabullet
2 Strategy 9 habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet
3 Strategy Amazon employees just accidentally dropped a big clue about...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Your performance might start to suffer before you realize you need to move on.
Strategy A former Googler who left after 2 years to build her own startup explains how to know it's time to quit your job
Lane Bryant carries women's sizes from 10 to 32.
Strategy An unexpected retailer is surging to be more popular than H&M, Kohl's, and Macy's
Queen Elizabeth II sat next to Conde Nast's Anna Wintour at London Fashion Week on Tuesday.
Strategy People are furious that Anna Wintour didn't take her sunglasses off for the Queen — here's the real reason she always wears them
Erin (R), 26, was one of seven young adults who posed as high-school students for the show "Undercover High."
Strategy A former bully who went back to high school as an adult realized bullying isn't the same problem it used to be — it's worse