Strategy :  Inside the marriage of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton, who have an 18-year age gap, live in an opulent mansion, and were married by Vice President Mike Pence

Inside the marriage of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton, who have an 18-year age gap, live in an opulent mansion, and were married by Vice President Mike Pence


  • Published:

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and model-actress Louise Linton have been married less than a year.

  • US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is married to model-actress Louise Linton. They met in 2013 and became friends first.
  • The couple live in an upscale neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and also own a home in New York City.
  • Linton said their personalities are polar opposites.


US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and model-actress Louise Linton married in 2017, after meeting four years earlier at a mutual friends' wedding.

The couple, who live in an upscale neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and own a home in New York City, have both been married before.

Linton recently gave an interview to Elle magazine that included details about her relationship with Mnuchin. By Linton's admission, their personalities couldn't be more different.

Below, we captured the most fascinating details of Mnuchin and Linton's romance.

Steve Mnuchin is the US Treasury Secretary. His wife, Louise Linton, is an actress and a model.

Source: Business Insider



Mnuchin is 55 years old; Linton is 37. Both had been married before, and Mnuchin has three children from his second wife.

Source: Elle



The couple met in 2013, at a mutual friend's wedding. Linton wasn't quite dazzled by Mnuchin, but she mentioned that she was hosting a fundraiser for a dog welfare organization. Mnuchin surprised her by showing up at the fundraiser and they became friends.

Source: Elle



Seven months later, Linton and Mnuchin went on two dates.

Source: Elle



The couple became engaged in 2015. Linton's engagement ring is an oval shape, and is similar to one she'd admired in a store window three years earlier.

Source: Elle, Town and Country



In June 2017, they got married at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

Source: Business Insider



President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were in attendance, along with several other members of the administration. Vice President Mike Pence officiated.

Source: Business Insider



They live in a $12.6 million home in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and also own an apartment in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood.

Source: Elle, Town and Country



Linton raised eyebrows in 2017, when she got into a public tiff with an Instagram commenter. Mnuchin told Elle: "I think social media has made her misunderstood and she is not at all the person that has been portrayed."

Source: Elle



Linton and Mnuchin love watching movies — most recently, she told Elle, "Crazy Stupid Love." On weekends, they alternate going to Soul Cycle and biking outdoors.

Great Soul Cycle today #emo#77iP##Happy Mother's Day! #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Louise Linton (@louiselinton) on

Source: Elle



Linton told Elle that she and Mnuchin are very different: "He's ice and I'm fire. I like to try everything, taste everything. I love to explore, and he is much more habitual. He likes what he likes. We balance each other out nicely."

#love

A post shared by Louise Linton (@louiselinton) on

Source: Elle



