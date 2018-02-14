Strategy :  Inside the marriage of Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Louise Linton, who have an 18-year age gap, live in an opulent mansion, and were married by Vice President Mike Pence

news

Steve Mnuchin is the US Treasury Secretary. His wife, Louise Linton, is an actress and a model.

Mnuchin is 55 years old; Linton is 37. Both had been married before, and Mnuchin has three children from his second wife.

The couple met in 2013, at a mutual friend's wedding. Linton wasn't quite dazzled by Mnuchin, but she mentioned that she was hosting a fundraiser for a dog welfare organization. Mnuchin surprised her by showing up at the fundraiser and they became friends.

Seven months later, Linton and Mnuchin went on two dates.

The couple became engaged in 2015. Linton's engagement ring is an oval shape, and is similar to one she'd admired in a store window three years earlier.

In June 2017, they got married at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were in attendance, along with several other members of the administration. Vice President Mike Pence officiated.

They live in a $12.6 million home in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood of Washington, D.C., and also own an apartment in New York City's Upper East Side neighborhood.

Linton raised eyebrows in 2017, when she got into a public tiff with an Instagram commenter. Mnuchin told Elle: "I think social media has made her misunderstood and she is not at all the person that has been portrayed."

Linton and Mnuchin love watching movies — most recently, she told Elle, "Crazy Stupid Love." On weekends, they alternate going to Soul Cycle and biking outdoors.

Linton told Elle that she and Mnuchin are very different: "He's ice and I'm fire. I like to try everything, taste everything. I love to explore, and he is much more habitual. He likes what he likes. We balance each other out nicely."

