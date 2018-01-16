Strategy :  Ivanka Trump is taking a page out of Melania Trump's style handbook — and she needs it now more than ever

news

On Tuesday, Ivanka Trump spoke on a panel about the state of women in the US.

The first daughter's outfit was a noteworthy departure, and it seemed to be a sign that Ivanka was taking a page out of her stepmother's style playbook.

As Ivanka Trump faces scandals in the White House, first lady Melania Trump has only become more popular.

Ivanka Trump is, once again, taking a page out of First Lady Melania Trump's fashion handbook.

On Tuesday, as part of an event called "Conversations with the Women of America," President Trump's daughter and advisor spoke on a panel of women about the administration's efforts to advance women at home and work.

Trump's outfit was a noteworthy departure from her typical appearance, as she swapped her typical trendy dresses for a sharp suit.

It seemed like an outfit that could have come straight out of the closet of her stepmother, Melania Trump.

In fact, when Hope Hicks wore a similar suit, we saw it as a tip-off that the communications director had changed her fashion icon from Ivanka to Melania.

Since Donald Trump began his presidential campaign, Ivanka has attempted to convince more progressive Americans that her father is a worthwhile politician. As a result, her fashion strategy has been to appear relatable.

Melania, on the other hand, strives to be aspirational in her fashion. Her outfits tend to be sleeker than Ivanka's, with sharper angles. A sharp suit — instead of a softer dress — reveals the fashion divide between first lady and first daughter.

Ivanka's new outfit could symbolize a new strategy for the first daughter. Republicans' perception of Ivanka Trump has dropped as the first daughter has been increasingly seen as a moderating force who makes an active effort to push forward certain policies.

With reports that her close friend Wendi Deng Murdoch could be a Chinese spy and the continuing drama following the publication of Michael Wolff's bombshell book on the internal divisions in the White House, Ivanka is in a position where she needs to change the narrative.

The first lady has managed to make fashion and a handful of apolitical causes her major talking points since the election — an achievement that former fashion entrepreneur and registered Independent Ivanka may wish she could have managed.

Further, Melania Trump has only become more popular over the last year. In December, Gallup found that 54% of Americans had a favorable opinion of Melania — exceeding her husband's approval rating.

Melania was, somewhat surprisingly, not in attendance at "Conversations with the Women of America." The first lady's office told CNN's Kate Bennett that she "had a previous engagement and was not able to attend."