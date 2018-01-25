Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

J.Crew is cashing in on a $21 billion market it's been ignoring for years

J.Crew and its sister store Madewell are now offering larger sizes of women's jeans.

  • J.Crew and Madewell are now offering larger sizes in women's jeans.
  • The jeans will now go up to a women's US size 20.
  • Some of these styles have already sold out online.

J.Crew has been ignoring a $21 billion opportunity for decades — and now it wants in.

The clothing chain and its sister store Madewell announced this week that they are now offering women's jeans in larger sizes.

Customers will be able to purchase certain styles in sizes 33 to 35. Previously, the largest size available was a 32.

J.Crew hasn't yet updated its sizing chart, but according to Madewell's website, a size 35 in jeans would fit a US size 20. This is a big jump from when its sizes only went up to a US size 14.

These "high-rise slim boyjean" (modeled on the right) cost $128 at Madewell. play

These "high-rise slim boyjean" (modeled on the right) cost $128 at Madewell.

(Facebook/Madewell)

In the past, these stores have been criticized for failing to cater to the plus-size apparel market. And to their detriment: according to the Fashion Institute of Technology, more than half of women in the US are plus-size, or size 14 and above, and the market generates $21 billion of annual sales in the US, according to market research firm NPD. Last year it grew 6%, far outpacing sales of women's apparel in general.

Irate customers have publicly requested that the store offer these sizes.

In an open letter for the fashion blog Racked titled, "Hey J.Crew, why don't you want my plus-sized money?" Dallas Thompson called out the retailer for not selling clothing bigger than US 16, despite advertising US 18 online on its size charts.

"I spend a lot of money on clothes," Thompson told Business Insider in March 2017. "I have a huge closet full of things and there are retailers, like J.Crew, that are really missing out on the chance to have me spend a lot of money."

Some of the new sizes have already sold out online. J.Crew has not confirmed to Business Insider how many were initially launched.

