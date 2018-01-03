Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy KFC slams McDonald's in tweet inspired by Trump's 'nuclear button'

KFC is getting in on the nuclear button discourse.

(Hollis Johnson)

  • KFC UK & Ireland posted a tweet slamming Ronald McDonald, using language echoing a tweet from President Donald Trump.
  • "Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his," the tweet reads.


On Wednesday, KFC UK & Ireland tweeted: "McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a 'burger on his desk at all times'."

The tweet continued: "Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton"

(KFC UK & Ireland)

KFC's tweet — which has been retweeted more than 3,000 times within a few hours of being posted — clearly echoes language in a tweet sent by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

"North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times,'" Trump tweeted. "Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"

On Monday, Kim had said in a televised speech that he has a "nuclear button" that was "always on my desk."

