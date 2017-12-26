Strategy :  LinkedIn's billionaire founder Reid Hoffman says helping run PayPal taught him an unexpected lesson about networking

news

LinkedIn founder and Greylock investor Reid Hoffman is regarded as one of the most well-connected people in Silicon Valley.

He collected lessons from his career in his 2014 book "The Alliance."

He sent Business Insider a presentation highlighting insights into how companies and individuals can take better advantage of networking.



LinkedIn founder and Greylock investor Reid Hoffman counts among his friends Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and also celebrities and some of theUnited States' most powerful Democrats.

In a recent interview for Business Insider's podcast "Success! How I Did It," Hoffman explained how building meaningful relationships with people have made him one of the most influential people in Silicon Valley.

His 2014 book "The Alliance," cowritten with entrepreneurs Ben Casnocha and Chris Yeh, is a career and management guide that demonstrates why networking is essential for the success of both individuals and the companies they work for.

Hoffman and Casnocha sent us their presentation on "network intelligence," explaining why managers should create a culture that promotes connections both among their own employees and with a wide variety of external contacts.

This is an updated version of a story that ran on December 4, 2015.