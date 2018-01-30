Strategy :  LuLaRoe stood by a seller who mocked people with Down syndrome — and customers are furious

news

A LuLaRoe seller posted a video online that showed him mocking people with mental disabilities.

LuLaRoe released a statement confirming that it would stand by the seller even though the company is a supporter of the National Down Syndrome Society.

Customers have spoken out on social media, saying they would no longer support the brand.

Customers are ditching LuLaRoe after the company stood by one of its sellers who posted a shocking video online.

LuLaRoe is a designer of women's clothing that recruits independent consultants to market and sell its products directly.

Last week, LuLaRoe seller Robert Budenbender posted a video of himself on YouTube, mocking people with mental disabilities.

"My name is Robert, I'm special," Budenbender said while making faces.

Budenbender later removed the video and posted an apology online.

"This my public apology for what happened today," he said. "What happened was ... I mocked special needs ... there is no excuse for that kind of behavior. I want you to know that is not who I am."

Budenbender then went on to introduce his wife's sister, who has Down syndrome and was seen sitting next to him on the couch during the apology video.

LuLaRoe founders Mark and DeAnne Stidham said they would stand by the Budenbenders despite the company's support of the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS). The Stidhams previously created a dress and donated $1 of every sale of the dress to the charity in honor of their granddaughter, who was born with Down syndrome, Buzzfeed reported.

But the charity has since cut ties with LuLaRoe.

"After speaking with the Retailer at great length, we believe his apology is sincere and accepted his assurance that this type of behavior would never happen again. Unfortunately, NDSS leadership is unwilling to accept the Retailer's apology and has informed us that unless we terminate his contract with LuLaRoe, the organization will no longer associate with us," the co-founders said in a statement.

Some customers have taken to social media to show how shocked and appalled they are by LuLaRoe's decision.

Others claim the decision was driven by money. The Budenbenders have over 20,000 members in their private sales group on Facebook, which sellers often use to market and sell products.

LuLaRoe did not immediately respond to our request for confirmation as to whether the couple is a top-seller for the brand.

Some of the sellers have said they would not work with LuLaRoe anymore.