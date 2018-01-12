Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Major credit card companies are joining together to quietly kill one of the most annoying things about shopping in stores


Strategy Major credit card companies are joining together to quietly kill one of the most annoying things about shopping in stores

  • Published:

In 2018, major credit card companies including Visa, MasterCard, and American Express will no longer require customers to sign their receipts when checking out.

null play

null

(Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

  • Visa will no longer require customers to sign receipts at check out.
  • MasterCard, Discover, and American Express made similar announcements in late 2017.
  • Signatures are no long a necessary safety measure, according to executives.

In 2018, major credit card companies including Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express will no longer require customers to sign their receipts when checking out.

Visa, the last holdout of the national companies, announced on Friday that it would also make the signature requirement optional beginning in April 2018.

"We believe making the signature requirement optional for EMV chip-enabled merchants is the responsible next step to enhance security and convenience at the point of sale," Dan Sanford, Visa's vice president of consumer products, said in a company blog post.

MasterCard, Discover, and American Express announced similar plans in 2017.

According to the companies' executives, with the rise of online shopping and new tech like EMV chips in credit cards, signatures have become less necessary as a safety measure.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Education Top 5 private high schools in Ghana according to WAECbullet
2 Strategy 15 books Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk think everyone...bullet
3 Strategy Walmart is abruptly closing 63 Sam's Club stores and laying...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Steer clear of these blunders.
Strategy 11 things you say that will automatically ruin your chances in a job interview
Tiffany Cuban said she avoids sitting with her husband, Mark Cuban, during Mavs games.
Strategy 7 down-to-earth quotes that shed light on how Mark and Tiffany Cuban make marriage work
All of these gigs pay over $65,000 — but most rake in six figures.
Strategy 19 lucrative jobs with tons of opportunities in 2018
Stedman Graham sparked speculation when he suggested his longtime partner Oprah Winfrey might run for president.
Strategy A look inside the unique relationship of Oprah Winfrey and her partner of 32 years Stedman Graham, who's said she'd make a great president for years