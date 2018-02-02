Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy McDonald's explains why it doesn't offer one of the most popular condiments for its fries

McDonald's does not offer packets of mayonnaise in its restaurants, but some customers are demanding that it start to do so.

McDonald's customers want more mayonnaise.

Irate condiment lovers have taken to social media and launched a petition urging the chain to offer mayonnaise packets in its restaurants, Cosmopolitan reported.

In a statement to the press, McDonald's said that it doesn't offer the condiment in separate packets because the demand just isn't there.

"What we offer in our restaurants is based on customer demand. We don't currently have any plans for mayonnaise to be made available," a spokesperson for McDonald's said.

At the moment, the sauce is served in meals such as the McChicken sandwich, but customers apparently want to have the option to dunk their fries in mayonnaise as they please.

