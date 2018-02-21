Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

MEET THE WALTONS: How America's wealthiest family spends its Walmart fortune


MEET THE WALTONS: How America's wealthiest family spends its Walmart fortune

The Walton family has a combined wealth of $133 billion.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

  • The Waltons are the richest family in America.
  • They have a combined wealth of $133 billion, according to Bloomberg.
  • In public, they live a pretty modest life. This is how they spend their fortune.

The Waltons are the richest family in America, but they're pretty discreet about it.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index, the Walmart heirs have a combined wealth of $133 billion, which is more than Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and Warren Buffett. In fact, they are worth about $33 billion more than the second richest family in the US, the Kochs.

Despite their fortune, the Waltons seem to live a pretty modest life, at least in public.

Here's what we do know about how the wealthy family spends its fortune:

Sam Walton, who died in 1992, opened the first Walmart store in Arkansas in 1962.

(Associated Press)


He was married to Helen Ronson. Together, they had four children: Rob, John, Jim, and Alice.

(AP Photo/April L. Brown)

The Walton family own 50% of Walmart's total stock between them.



This is Samuel Robson "Rob" Walton, the oldest Walton son. He served as chairman of Walmart until 2015.

(Reuters)


He has a house in Paradise Valley, Arizona, near the base of Camelback Mountain. In the past, protesters have rallied outside of his Arizona home to advocate for better wages and benefits for Walmart workers.

(Google Maps)

Source: Business Insider and The Phoenix New Times



He also has a large collection of vintage cars. In 2013, he ran his Daytona Coupe, which was at the time worth $15 million, off the tracks and wrecked it. The car was one of only five ever made.

(AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

Source: Business Insider and LA Times



John Walton, pictured here second from left, died in a plane crash in 2005, at the age of 58.

(AP Photo/Spencer Tirey)

Source: The New York Times



John was married to Christy Walton and had one son, named Lukas. John left about 17% of his wealth to his wife, and the rest was given to charity and to his son.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



James "Jim" Walton is the youngest son. He is estimated to be worth $44.4 billion. He is chairman of the board of the family's Arvest Bank, which has assets that total more than $16 billion. He also served on the Walmart board before being replaced by his son Steuart in 2016.

(Walmart)

Source: Bloomberg and Bloomberg.



The youngest sibling, Alice Walton, is worth $43.7 billion. She has been divorced twice and has no children.

(D Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Source: Forbes



Alice has never taken an active role running the business and has instead become a patron of the arts. She fell in love with the arts at a young age. When she was 10, she bought her first work of art: a reproduction of a Picasso painting for about $2, she told The New Yorker.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Source: The New Yorker



She has an immense private art collection, with original works from Andy Warhol and Georgia O'Keefe.

(AP)

Source: Business Insider



Alice opened a museum called Crystal Bridges in 2011 to house her $500 million private art collection. When it opened, it had four times the endowment of the famous Whitney Museum in New York.

(Crystal Bridges Museum)

Source: The New Yorker



In 2014, she spent $44.4 million on a Georgia O'Keefe painting. It was the biggest sale for a woman's piece of art in history.

(Courtesy of Sotheby's)

Source: The Observer



Alice is also a breeder of horses. Her Millsap, Texas, property, Rocking W Ranch, recently sold for an undisclosed amount. It had an initial asking price of $19.75 million, but was most recently listed for $16.5 million. The working ranch has over 250 acres of pasture and outbuildings for cattle and horses.

(Courtesy of WilliamsTrew)

Source: WilliamsTrew



Her other 4,416-acre Texas ranch was previously listed at a reduced price of $22 million. The modest three-bedroom, two-bath home overlooks a river.

(Courtesy of WilliamsTrew)

Source: WilliamsTrew



Alice also owns a two-floor condo on New York's Park Avenue. She bought the property for $25 million in 2014. It has more than 52 large windows overlooking Central Park, plus a media room and over 6,000 square feet of space.

(StreetEasy/Wikipedia)


In January 2016, Alice donated 3.7 million of her Walmart shares — worth about $225 million at the time — to the family's nonprofit, the Walton Family Foundation. The charity most recently gifted $120 million to the University of Arkansas to establish a School of Art.

(Facebook/Walton Family Foundation)

Source: The New York Times



Walmart Inc., which owns Walmart and Sam's Club, is the largest business in the US in terms of revenue, with sales of $485 billion per year.

(AP)

Source: MarketWatch



When Walmart has a good quarter, the Waltons make hundreds of millions of dollars in dividends.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Source: Forbes and The Guardian



In its more recent quarterly results, reported Tuesday, the company share price dropped by more than 10% because of weaker growth in its online sales. It was the biggest drop since 1988.

(REUTERS/Rick Wilking)

Source: Business Insider



