Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Melania Trump is making a key mistake that makes her less admired than Michelle Obama


Strategy Melania Trump is making a key mistake that makes her less admired than Michelle Obama

  • Published:

ANALYSIS: Michelle Obama placed No. 2 in Gallup's poll of the most admired women in the US, while Melania Trump was No. 8 — and there's a clear reason why.

Michelle Obama (left) and Melania Trump. play

Michelle Obama (left) and Melania Trump.

(AP Images)

  • Michelle Obama placed second in Gallup's poll of the most admired women in the US, while Melania Trump earned the No. 8 spot.
  • Trump has received backlash for wearing expensive outfits, which can make her seem out of touch with Americans.
  • Obama, meanwhile, used her fashion choices to represent social and political initiatives.

Michelle Obama trumped Melania Trump in winning over the hearts of the American people.

null play

null

(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

On Wednesday, Obama earned the No. 2 spot on Gallup's poll of Americans on the woman living anywhere in the world they admire most. 7% of the Americans polled said they admired Obama more than any other woman.

The No. 1 spot went to Hillary Clinton, whom 9% of Americans said they admired the most.

Trump, meanwhile, took the eighth spot, with 1% of Americans naming her as the woman they most admire.

As first ladies, both Trump and Obama primarily focused on nonpartisan issues — obviously, a contrast to Clinton's freedom and responsibility to address things head-on as a presidential candidate. And, for better or worse, both Obama and Trump have been judged on their public presentation as well as their social and political efforts.

The difference is that Obama found ways to use fashion to bolster her political credibility — a skill Trump is still developing.

Obama became famous for her appreciation of Target and J.Crew fashion during her time as first lady. She used fashion to appear as an accessible yet aspirational "mom-in-chief."

null play

null

(AP Images)

Obama's fashion sense was often used to symbolize her social initiatives. One of Obama's best-known acts as a first lady was establishing the White House garden in 2009. It went hand-in-hand with her efforts to reduce rates of childhood obesity, with initiatives such as the "Let's Move" campaign and school nutritional regulations.

Obama used the garden as a place to showcase her down-to-earth fashion. Vogue said in its review of Obama's 2012 book, "American Grown," that "throughout the book, the first lady, always beautifully coiffed, wears a different J. Crew sweater to match the season (marigold yellow for summer, argyle for fall)."

null play

null

(AP)

Trump, meanwhile, has come under fire for some of her more expensive outfits. The first lady has scaled back somewhat after her clothing choices sparked criticism (you won't spot her in another $51,000 coat), but her wardrobe is still notably more expensive and has more designer labels than Obama's.

That's not to say that the first lady is not without her supporters. Becoming Americans' eighth most admired woman in the world is nothing to sneer at, especially since Trump beat out notable names such as Kate Middleton and Beyoncé Knowles.

Still, Americans demand substance — not just style. Obama managed to use her fashion choices as a way to make a political statement.

Trump is beginning to do the same, making adjustments like adopting a disaster-zone uniform that stands in stark contrast to her typical high-fashion looks.

But there's still a lot the first lady could learn from her predecessor.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy 9 'facts' you learned in school that are no longer truebullet
2 Strategy 18 bad habits you should break in 2018 to be more productivebullet
3 Strategy A relationship expert says one word can defuse a fight with...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Bike brands take pains to test prototypes, and keep them secret. Above, Alberto Contador tests the Émonda SLR 9, which Trek claims is the lightest production road frame at 640 grams.
Strategy How America's No. 1 bicycle company secretly tested the world's lightest production road bike, then unveiled it the day before the Tour de France
Be prepared for a new way of working.
Strategy An ex-Google exec, a 'Shark Tank' investor, and other experts think they know what work will look like in the future
null
Strategy 20 lottery winners who lost every penny
Dell's parents are Michael (pictured below) and Susan. Michael is the CEO of Dell Technologies and is worth nearly $24 billion, according to Forbes.
Strategy The fabulous life of Alexa Dell, the 24-year-old billionaire heiress who grew up in 'The Castle,' dated Tinder's CEO, and just got engaged with a million-dollar ring