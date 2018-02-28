Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  Michelle Obama explains how she made time for date nights and workouts as first lady — and why President Obama never missed a parent-teacher conference


Strategy Michelle Obama explains how she made time for date nights and workouts as first lady — and why President Obama never missed a parent-teacher conference

  • Published: , Refreshed:

To make sure she had time for her personal life, Obama would plan out her year, adding date nights, vacations and even workouts, before signing on to meetings.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. play

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama participate in the unveiling of their official portraits during a ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, on February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

  • Former first lady Michelle Obama had a busy schedule during her years in the White House.
  • To make sure her personal life didn't get the short end of the stick, Obama would plan out her year, adding date nights, vacations and even workouts, before signing on to any meetings or events.
  • "Oftentimes we don't do that as professionals," Obama said. "We schedule work before we schedule us."

The responsibilities of any public figure can be demanding.

That's especially the case for the first lady of the United States, who has to balance her own agenda, the commitments she has as spouse of the president, and a personal life.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, speaking at Klick Health's Muse event in New York, said that was especially challenging after uprooting her family while her children were young to move to the White House.

"What we learned we had to do is start prioritizing us alongside — and often before — the work," Obama said.

That required a concerted effort to map out the year, adding family events, vacations, even workouts before setting up meetings.

"Proactively, starting every year before I booked anything, agreed to any meetings or conferences, I sat down with my assistant and we looked at our lives first," she said. "We put potlucks in there, we put date nights in there, I put my workouts, we put our vacations on the calendar first."

Any time remaining could be spent doing work. It's a different approach than many take, with dinners and workouts scheduled on days when there aren't work commitments.

"Oftentimes we don't do that as professionals. We schedule work before we schedule us," Obama said. But it doesn't have to be that way, she said. "The truth is even when you schedule your family, there's still plenty of time for work. But we don't plan like that."

That planning kept her and President Barack Obama from missing out on family time or important events in their daughters' lives.

"We always scheduled family dinners. He was always home in time to sit down for that family dinner," Obama said. "We had our regular vacations and Barack never missed a parent-teacher conference."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 40 highest-paying jobs you can get without a bachelor's degreebullet
2 Strategy 5 bad American habits that Ghanaians have adoptedbullet
3 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

A group of nuns says it played a key part in getting Dick's Sporting Goods to drop assault-style guns.
Strategy Dick's Sporting Goods' assault-rifles ban was reportedly spurred by a meeting with nuns (DKS)
Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" campaign went viral.
Strategy 'I have to sell beer, not sell a meme': Miller Lite eviscerates Bud Light's viral 'Dilly Dilly' campaign
Small tweaks pave the way for big achievements.
Strategy 14 changes to make in your 30s that will set you up for lifelong success
Nicolette, center, lent support to pregnant and parenting students at Highland Park High School.
Strategy Adults who went undercover at a high school were shocked to learn teen pregnancy isn't just becoming more acceptable — it might even be cool