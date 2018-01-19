Strategy :  Monthly Amazon Prime memberships just got more expensive

news

Amazon announced today that it is increasing Amazon Prime monthly fees in the US, Recode reported.

The increase will be from $10.99 per month to $12.99, which would come to around $156 a year.

It will still cost $99 for an annual membership, or $49 for students, for those willing to pay upfront.

Last year, the retailer announced it would offer reduced Prime membership rates for low-income shoppers on government assistance. Customers with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card would qualify for a reduced $5.99 monthly membership. These rates have not been changed.

Amazon Prime is a subscription service that offers its paying members services such as free two-day shipping on certain purchases and unimited streaming of movies and and TV shows with Prime Video.

Business Insider reported in April 2017 that there are now roughly 80 million Amazon Prime members in the US, according to Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimates. This is up from 58 million members in the same period in 2016; a 37.9% increase overall.

The retailer said it shipped over 5 billion items worldwide via Prime in 2017, Reuters reported.