Strategy :  More than 3,600 stores will close in 2018 — here's the full list

More than 3,600 stores will close in 2018 — here's the full list


  Published:

The retail industry's record-high rate of store closures will continue into 2018.

More than 3,600 stores are expected to close in 2018.

The record-high rate of store closures that rocked the retail industry this year is expected to spill into 2018, with more than 3,600 closures already on tap for next year, according to an analysis by Business Insider.

Walgreens, Payless, Toys R Us, and Gap are among the many retailers expected to shutter hundreds of stores in 2018.

Some companies' closures will take effect immediately, such as Sears and Kmart, which plan to close a total of 63 stores in January.

Other closures are already underway and could last several months before completion. The children's clothing retailer Gymboree, for example, announced in July that it would close 350 stores. As of November, 248 closures had been carried out.

The following is a list of expected closures next year. As this list grows over the next couple months, we will update it accordingly.

(Business Insider/Samantha Lee)
