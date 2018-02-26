Strategy :  More than a dozen companies have cut ties with the NRA — and pro-gun-rights activists are furious

Companies that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after enduring boycott threats are now facing backlash from the right.
Delta, United Airlines, Hertz, and MetLife are among more than a dozen companies that have cut ties with the NRA in the past week after the school massacre this month in Parkland, Florida. The decisions followed a social-media boycott campaign targeting companies that offer special deals to NRA members who, as part of their membership, receive discounts on things like car rentals and prescription drugs.
Gun-control activists have celebrated the companies that have cut ties — but not everyone is happy.
"[S]ome corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice," the NRA said in a statement this weekend. "In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve."
Many supporters of the NRA vowed to boycott companies that cut ties with the organization, flooding the brands' social-media pages with complaints.
"Since you decided to join politics and drop the NRA, I will no longer do business with you," one person wrote on Delta's Facebook page Monday. "I just booked a vacation and I made sure not to use your airline. You might want to stick with flying planes and stay out of politics."
"Since you decided to join politics and drop the NRA, I will no longer do business with you. I'll take my business elsewhere," another person wrote on Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Facebook page.
Scrolling through companies' Facebook pages and Twitter mentions, it is clear that many on the right are just as ready to organize a boycott campaign as those on the left. The usual complaints about late planes and poor customer service have been replaced by discussion of the NRA — with people both celebrating and slamming the companies' decisions.
The latest wave of boycotts is the most recent in a long list of political consumer activism.
Trump's presidency has been marked by polarizing boycotts, from conservatives smashing Keurigs after the company pulled ads from Sean Hannity's show to liberals ditching Macy's for selling Ivanka Trump's fashion brand.