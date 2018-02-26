Strategy :  More than a dozen companies have cut ties with the NRA — and pro-gun-rights activists are furious

news

More than a dozen companies have cut ties with the NRA following boycott threats from gun-control activists.

Now, people who support the NRA are threatening to boycott the companies that cut ties with the gun-rights organization.

Brands including Hertz, United, Delta, and Enterprise Rent-a-Car are being flooded with boycott threats from the right.



Companies that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association after anti-NRA boycott threats are facing backlash from the right.

Delta, United Airlines, Hertz, and MetLife are among more than a dozen companies that have cut ties with the NRA in the past week after the school massacre this month in Parkland, Florida. The decisions followed a social-media boycott campaign targeting companies that offer special deals to NRA members who, as part of their membership, receive discounts on things like car rentals and prescription drugs.

Gun-control activists have celebrated the companies that have cut ties — but not everyone is happy.

"[S]ome corporations have decided to punish NRA membership in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice," the NRA said in a statement this weekend. "In time, these brands will be replaced by others who recognize that patriotism and determined commitment to Constitutional freedoms are characteristics of a marketplace they very much want to serve."

Many supporters of the NRA vowed to boycott companies that cut ties with the organization, flooding the brands' social-media pages with complaints.

"Since you decided to join politics and drop the NRA, I will no longer do business with you," one person wrote on Delta's Facebook page Monday. "I just booked a vacation and I made sure not to use your airline. You might want to stick with flying planes and stay out of politics."