Strategy :  Only 17 US cities are left in the running for Amazon's HQ2 — here are the ones in most dire need of Amazon's 50,000 jobs


  • Published:

Amazon revealed its HQ2 shortlist, which includes 17 American cities. Here's how Amazon's headquarters could impact the employment outlook of the winning city.

Amazon HQ2 will be an economic boon to whichever place is chosen.

(Ted S. Warren/AP)

  • Amazon is expanding from Seattle and has narrowed the list of places it is considering for its second headquarters to 20 places.
  • Amazon's HQ2 is likely to have a great economic impact on the chosen city, potentially lowering unemployment and increasing average wages.
  • Business Insider compiled economic data for the 17 American cities on the Amazon HQ2 shortlist.

Amazon revealed the 20 locations on the shortlist for the tech giant's second headquarters — known as HQ2 — on Thursday.

The first headquarters has served as a huge driver of Seattle's economic growth since it set up shop there, and it's likely that the city chosen for Amazon HQ2 will face the same fate.

Of the 20 locations still under consideration, 17 are American cities. One non-American city — Toronto, Canada — remains in the running. Two other areas — Montgomery County, Maryland and Northern Virginia — are broad areas instead of cities. Both of those locations are within proximity of Washington, DC, which is also a finalist.

The winning city is promised a $5 billion investment and as many as 50,000 high-paying jobs for well-educated employees.

With a massive number of jobs to fill, selecting a city with high unemployment and underemployment rates may indicate that workers will be willing and able to work at HQ2.

We took a look at key economic indicators for the 17 American cities on the HQ2 shortlist, including unemployment and underemployment rates, median salary, percentage of college-educated adults, and recent GDP growth.

Unemployment data is as of November 2017 from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which measures the percentage of people in the workforce within a metropolitan area without a job. WalletHub provided the data on underemployment rates and median annual income. The percentage of college educated people in each city is from the 2010 Census. And the Bureau of Economic Analysis measured each city's GDP growth for 2016.

To see how much each of the 17 US cities could benefit from 50,000 new jobs, we ordered them from lowest to highest unemployment rate.

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee play

Nashville, Tennessee

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 2.6%

Underemployment rate: 1.8%

Median salary: $52,242

College educated: 29.7%

GDP growth: 3.4%



Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas play

Austin, Texas

(Julia Robinson/Reuters)

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Underemployment rate: 3.4%

Median salary: $63,019

College educated: 39.4%

GDP growth: 4.9%



Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado play

Denver, Colorado

(Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Unemployment rate: 2.8%

Underemployment rate: 8.5%

Median salary: $50,958

College educated: 38.2%

GDP growth: 2.4%



Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts play

Boston, Massachusetts

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.0%

Underemployment rate: 9.7%

Median salary: $39,511

College educated: 43.0%

GDP growth: 2.0%



Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana play

Indianapolis, Indiana

(alexeys/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.1%

Underemployment rate: 2.4%

Median salary: $46,951

College educated: 30.7%

GDP growth: 2.1%



Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas play

Dallas, Texas

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Underemployment rate: 1.2%

Median salary: $45,035

College educated: 31.1%

GDP growth: 3.0%



Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio play

Columbus, Ohio

(Always Shooting/Flickr)

Unemployment rate: 3.5%

Underemployment rate: 2.5%

Median salary: $52,396

College educated: 32.5%

GDP growth: 2.5%



Washington, DC

Washington, DC play

Washington, DC

(Orhan Cam/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.6%

Underemployment rate: 11.0%

Median salary: $42,884

College educated: 46.8%

GDP growth: 1.1%



Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California play

Los Angeles, California

(Melpomene/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.8%

Underemployment rate: 1.0%

Median salary: $36,218

College educated: 31.0%

GDP growth: 2.1%



Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina play

Raleigh, North Carolina

(Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 3.9%

Underemployment rate: 4.7%

Median salary: $62,120

College educated: 41.0%

GDP growth: 5.3%



Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida play

Miami, Florida

(Phillip Pessar/Flickr)

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

Underemployment rate: -1.0%

Median salary: $28,506

College educated: 28.1%

GDP growth: 2.6%



Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia play

Atlanta, Georgia

(Wikipedia Commons)

Unemployment rate: 4.2%

Underemployment rate: 1.4%

Median salary: $50,049

College educated: 34.1%

GDP growth: 3.7%



Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania play

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

(Barta IV/Flickr)

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Underemployment rate: 1.5%

Median salary: $45,160

College educated: 29.1%

GDP growth: 0.1%



New York, New York

New York, New York play

New York, New York

(TTstudio/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Underemployment rate: 6.0%

Median salary: $27,472

College educated: 36.0%

GDP growth: 0.9%



Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey play

Newark, New Jersey

(EQRoy/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 4.3%

Underemployment rate: 6.0%

Median salary: $27,070

College educated: 36.0%

GDP growth: 0.9%



Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania play

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

(Comcast Corporation)

Unemployment rate: 4.4%

Underemployment rate: 3.2%

Median salary: $33,533

College educated: 33.1%

GDP growth: 1.6%



Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois play

Chicago, Illinois

(f11photo/Shutterstock)

Unemployment rate: 4.7%

Underemployment rate: 5.6%

Median salary: $42,560

College educated: 34.0%

GDP growth: 0.9%



