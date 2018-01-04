Strategy :  Only 3 companies have been rated 'best places to work' for 10 years, and they have a few things in common

news

• Glassdoor published a list of the best companies of 2018 based on anonymous employee reviews.

• Business Insider looked into which companies have made its list — which features 100 companies annually — since its inception 10 years ago.

• Bain & Company, Google, and Apple were the only three companies to have made the list every year.



Glassdoor's list of the 100 best companies of 2018 saw plenty of newcomers — 40, to be exact.

But only three companies have managed to make the job site's list every year since its launch ten years ago. And they're all big names: Bain & Company, Google, and Apple.

Bain & Company and Google topped the list, snagging the second and fifth spots, respectively. Apple came in at 84.

Business Insider decided to take a look at some of Glassdoor's analytics to figure out what reviewers love about these three companies.

We found that all three are led by widely adored CEOs, typically hold moderately tricky interviews, and feature top perks like generous paid time off policies, health insurance, and 401K plans.

Here's a closer look at how the three companies stack up:

Bain & Company

Ranking on the 2018 list: No. 2

Overall employee rating: 4.7 out of 5

98% of employees approve of CEO Bob Bechek.

Interview difficulty: 3.6 out of 4

76% of interviewees had a positive experience.

Sample interview question: "Walk me through your résumé."

Most talked-about perks on Glassdoor: Maternity and paternity leave, health insurance, vacation and paid time off

96% of employees would recommend Bain to a friend.

Google

Ranking on the 2018 list: No. 5

Overall employee rating: 4.4 out of 5

96% of employees approve of CEO Sundar Pichai.

Interview difficulty: 3.4 out of 4

60% of interviewees had a positive experience.

Sample interview question: "What are the guarantees on search time for various data structures?"

Most talked-about perks on Glassdoor: Free food, health insurance, 401K plan

91% of employees would recommend Google to a friend.

Apple

Ranking on the 2018 list: No. 84

Overall employee rating: 4.0 out of 5

93% of employees approve of CEO Tim Cook.

Interview difficulty: 3.0 out of 4

66% of interviewees had a positive experience.

Sample interview question: "Tell me a time where you made a mistake and admitted so."

Most talked-about perks on Glassdoor: Employee discount, health insurance, 401K plan

79% of employees would recommend Apple to a friend.

Are you an Apple, Bain & Company, or Google employee with a story to share? Email careers@businessinsider.com.