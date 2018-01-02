Strategy :  Paris Hilton just got engaged with a $2 million ring — here's a look at her 2-year relationship with actor and model Chris Zylka

Billionaire heiress Paris Hilton and actor Chris Zylka got engaged over the weekend with a 20-carat diamond.
Socialite and billionaire heiress Paris Hilton is engaged. Her new fiancé, actor Chris Zylka, proposed during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado over New Year's weekend.
Hilton and Zylka have been together for about two years and they're known for their lovey-dovey Instagram posts and public gushing about their relationship.
Below, check out the highlights of Hilton and Zylka's romance.
I said Yas! #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+PvA==## So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.
Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe. But then I found you & realized that everything I anticipated you to be doesn't even compare to how incredibly amazing you are... #MyLove
A girl so lucky! My love was surprised and she got her name tattooed #Disney. And then I told her because she was my most magical place on Earth and I finally found my fairytale princess which I am very very proud of. #emo#8J+PvA==###emo#8J+ktA==###emo#8J+PvA==## #BoyfriendGoals #emo#8J+PvA==## #ParisForever #emo#77iP##
