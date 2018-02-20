Strategy :  People are furious that Anna Wintour didn't take her sunglasses off for the Queen — here's the real reason she always wears them

news

Queen Elizabeth II made her first visit to London Fashion Week on Tuesday afternoon.

The 91-year-old monarch sat in the front row, next to Conde Nast Artistic Director Anna Wintour.

Wintour has been criticized online for not taking off her sunglasses as a sign of respect to the Queen.

The Queen of England made her first visit to London Fashion Week Tuesday afternoon, where she sat in the front row at designer Richard Quinn's runway show, next to Conde Nast's artistic director, Anna Wintour.

Wintour famously always wears her sunglasses to runway shows, and Tuesday was no exception.

This has sent the internet into a frenzy as people claim this showed a total lack of respect for the Queen.

"Anna Wintour looking ridiculous as usual — sunglasses indoors?! At least the Queen knows how to dress properly for any occasion," one commenter wrote on Twitter.

But according to Wintour, these glasses serve a purpose.

"They are seriously useful. I can sit in a show and if I am bored out of my mind, nobody will notice … At this point, they have become, really, armor," she said in an interview on 60 Minutes in 2009, as was reported by The Cut.

It's a way for Wintour to conceal her emotions at runway shows.

When Wintour was made a dame by the Queen in 2017, she did not wear sunglasses.