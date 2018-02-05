Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  People are going crazy over Doritos' hilarious Super Bowl commercial — and it's even more brilliant than you realize


Strategy People are going crazy over Doritos' hilarious Super Bowl commercial — and it's even more brilliant than you realize

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Doritos' Super Bowl commercial has more than 10 million views online. The ad is part of a smart strategy on the company's part.

Doritos superbowl play

Doritos superbowl

(YouTube/Doritos)

  • Fans are going crazy for PepsiCo's Super Bowl commercial which shows two of its most popular brands, Doritos and Mountain Dew.
  • It has over 10 million views online, according to iSpotTV.
  • The ad shows ad Peter Dinklage and Busta Rhymes teaming up in a singing battle against Morgan Freeman and Missy Elliot.

PepsiCo has struck gold with this year's Super Bowl ad for two of its best-known brands, Doritos and Mountain Dew.

The commercial, which shows Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage and rapper Busta Rhymes teaming up in a singing battle against actor Morgan Freeman and rapper Missy Elliott, has more than 10 million views online and is the most shared ad on social media, according to iSpotTV.

NBC is reportedly charging $5 million per 30 seconds of commercial showing time, which means that Pepsi Co would have spent around $10 million on this minute-long ad.

But it's a stroke of genius: by advertising two brands in one commercial, the company is killing two birds with one stone.

The ad also represents a comeback from Pepsi's disastrous Kendall Jenner commercial in April 2017, which showed the model giving Pepsi to police and protesters amid a national controversy over police brutality. Pepsi pulled the ad.

Here's the full Super Bowl ad:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 WAEC Rankings Here are the best high schools in Ghanabullet
2 Food & Drugs Authority Ghana blacklists six over the counter fertility...bullet
3 Strategy 9 habits of unsuccessful peoplebullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Doritos superbowl
Strategy All the ads that ran during the Super Bowl, in order
null
Strategy What 'Dilly Dilly' means — and how Bud Light came up with its viral campaign
Cindy Crawford stars in Pepsi's commercial.
Strategy This year's Super Bowl commercials are more expensive than ever — here's your complete guide to all the ads that will air
Mfantsipim-SHS-2.jpg
Top 20 SHS Here are the top 20 performing schools in Ghana