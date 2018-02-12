Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  People can't stop talking about Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian Olympic curler whose looks are being compared to Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox


Strategy People can't stop talking about Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian Olympic curler whose looks are being compared to Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Anastasia Bryzgalova is 25 years old and married to her curling partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy. Fans say she looks like Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox.

Anastasia Bryzgalova, 25 years old, is married to her curling partner. play

Anastasia Bryzgalova, 25 years old, is married to her curling partner.

(Instagram/a_nastasia92)

  • Anastasia Bryzgalova is a 25-year-old Russian curler.
  • Fans say she looks like a model, and have compared her to both Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox.
  • Bryzgalova is married to her curling partner, Alexandr Krushelnitskiy. They lost their first match to the US.


Olympic curling just gained new fans all over the world now that Anastasia Bryzgalova is competing.

The 25-year-old Russian curler is said to look like a model, and is being compared to actresses from Angelina Jolie to Megan Fox on social media.

"I'm still rooting for USA, but Anastasia Bryzgalova, the Russian curler looks like a freaking model," one person wrote on Twitter. "I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova be looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling," wrote another.

Bryzgalova is newly married to her curling partner, Alexander Krushelnitskiy. The couple lost their first match to US sibling pair Becca and Matt Hamilton.

On Instagram, Bryzgalova has posted photos of herself working out as well as snapshots from her recent honeymoon in Spain.

#sochi

A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on

#mixeddoubles #teamrussia #curling

A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on

#emo#8J+Piw==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP##

A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on

#honeymoon

A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on

According to the Daily Mail, Bryzgalova has a master's degree from the Lesgaft National State University of Physical Education, Sport and Health. The Daily Mail reported that she became interested in curling in 2009, when she saw an advertisement for a curling club at an ice sports complex.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy Adults who went undercover at a high school found 7 things...bullet
2 Strategy Trump's 'real daughter' Hope Hicks has started copying...bullet
3 Strategy Relationship experts say these are the 9 signs the person...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

This is NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt's ninth time covering the Olympics.
Strategy After covering 9 Olympic games, top NBC host Lester Holt reveals why America needs the Olympics right now
null
Strategy Amazon is laying off hundreds of employees in a 'rare' move (AMZN)
Best Buy is winning market share from Sears' shrinking business.
Strategy An unlikely company has the most to gain if Sears closes all its stores
null
Strategy Walmart is desperately trying to avoid one of Amazon's biggest problems (WMT, AMZN)