Strategy :  Quiksilver's CEO is still missing after mysteriously disappearing off the coast of France


French authorities are still searching for Pierre Agnes after his boated washed up on shore.

  • The CEO of Quiksilver's parent company is still missing after his boat was found washed up on the southwest coast of France.
  • French authorities have launched a search operation.
  • Pierre Agnes is CEO of Boardriders, the company that owns Quiksilver.

The CEO of Quiksilver's parent company is still missing after his boat was found washed up onshore on the southwest coast of France on Tuesday.

French authorities have launched a search operation and sent boats and helicopters to look for 54-year-old Pierre Agnes, Reuters reported.

Agnes had set out on his boat early in the morning but sent a message to port authorities later in the day to say that he would be delaying his return due to thick fog, according to Reuters.

His 36-foot boat was then found washed up on the coast near Biarritz.

Agnes is the CEO of Boardriders, the company that owns Quiksilver and Roxy.

Boardriders issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

"Early this morning our CEO, Pierre Agnes, did what he did many mornings and went fishing on his beloved boat to start his day. Later in the morning, his boat was recovered on the beach near his hometown and Pierre has not been heard from since. The Boardriders family and entire surfing world are devastated by this news. Given the situation on the ground is still evolving, our statements today will be limited. We are concentrating on working with the local authorities on the search and rescue effort and supporting Pierre's family. Please keep Pierre and his family in your prayers. Thank you."
