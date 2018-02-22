Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Strategy :  RANKED: The fast-food chains with the speediest drive-thrus


Strategy RANKED: The fast-food chains with the speediest drive-thrus

  • Published: , Refreshed:

A new study analyzed the fastest and slowest drive-thru service at 15 major chains.

Drive-thru success is key for fast-food chains. play

Drive-thru success is key for fast-food chains.

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

  • A new study analyzes the fastest and slowest drive-thru service at 15 major chains.
  • The speediest service can be found at Wendy's, Dunkin' Donuts, and Raising Cane's.
  • Carl's Jr., Hardee's, and Starbucks lagged behind.

Speed is key to winning in the fast-food industry.

QSR Magazine has released its annual drive-thru performance study, investigating 15 major fast-food and fast-casual chains with the fastest and slowest service in the industry.

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's lagged behind the competition, with the two slowest times: 288 and 270 seconds, respectively. Starbucks also needs to work on its drive-thru speed, with customers waiting an average of 266 seconds, or four minutes and 26 seconds, from when they pull up to order to when they receive their food.

The winners of the list are able to get customers their food in nearly half that time. Here are the seven chains that are speedier than any others in the industry:

7. Zaxby's

7. Zaxby's play

7. Zaxby's

(Hollis Johnson)

Wait time: 213 seconds, or three minutes and 33 seconds



6. Taco Bell

6. Taco Bell play

6. Taco Bell

(Hollis Johnson/Business Insider)

Wait time: 213 seconds, or three minutes and 33 seconds



5. Tim Hortons

5. Tim Hortons play

5. Tim Hortons

(Tim Hortons)

Wait time: 203 seconds, or three minutes and 23 seconds



4. Burger King

4. Burger King play

4. Burger King

(Hollis Johnson)

Wait time: 189 seconds, or three minutes and nine seconds



3. Wendy's

3. Wendy's play

3. Wendy's

(Hollis Johnson)

Wait time: 180 seconds, or three minutes



2. Dunkin' Donuts

2. Dunkin' Donuts play

2. Dunkin' Donuts

(Hollis Johnson)

Wait time: 174 seconds, or two minutes and 54 seconds



1. Raising Cane's

1. Raising Cane's play

1. Raising Cane's

(Hollis Johnson)

Wait time: 168 seconds, or two minutes and 48 seconds



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy A former Googler who left after 2 years to build her own...bullet
2 Strategy 8 questions to ask your CEO that make you look smartbullet
3 Strategy 7 things not to do before you go to sleepbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Landing a Facebook job isn't just about your degree or who you know.
Strategy A Facebook exec breaks down the 2 biggest misconceptions about landing a job at the tech giant
null
Strategy Take a look inside the most valuable mall in America, a massive $6 billion shopping center in Hawaii with more than 350 stores
Woman work resume book talk boss employee
Strategy The biggest résumé mistake makes recruiters cringe and hiring managers dismiss you immediately
Walmart's new layout launched Wednesday.
Strategy Walmart is launching a new home decor site — and it's like nothing we've seen before from the company (WMT)