Strategy :  Retailers now have the power to unlock your doors

Smart-lock startup August Home is offering a service called August Access to retailers, which enables couriers to access customers' houses when no one is home.

Walmart and Amazon have rolled out similar services.

Walmart made waves last year when it announced new services that would allow couriers to enter customers' houses to deliver packages when no one is home.

Now many more retailers will be able to offer that service, thanks to the smart-lock startup August Home.

August Home announced Tuesday that it's rolling out a new in-home delivery service called August Access that will be available to all retailers, TechCrunch reports.

The service, in partnership with the home delivery company Deliv, will allow retailers' delivery services to access customers' homes through smart locks, and then leave packages inside.

In order to participate in the program, customers must purchase a smart lock from August Home or its parent company, Assa Abloy.

Retailers that offer August Access will prompt customers to select that as a delivery option at checkout.

When a courier arrives at a customer's home, he or she will ring the doorbell. If no one is home, a temporary code will be sent to the courier to unlock the customer's door.

"Through this unique partnership, we are bringing a bit of magic to the shopping experience," Daphne Carmeli, CEO of Deliv, said in a statement to TechCrunch. "Deliv provides the last mile fulfillment solution for a broad retailer network across the country while August Home supplies the technology to take the final step into the home for a totally seamless experience, start to finish."