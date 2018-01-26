Strategy :  Shake Shack has a new chicken sandwich in its lineup — here's how it tastes

news

Shake Shack's new grilled chicken club sandwich is being rolled out nationwide after being tested in Brooklyn, New York locations.

It'll be available for a limited time starting Friday.

The sandwich is decent, but the chicken itself leaves something to be desired.



Shake Shack has a new grilled chicken sandwich in its lineup.

The "Griddled Chick'n Club" is a decidedly healthy item for a chain that serves cheese fries, hot dogs, and double cheeseburgers. Of course, this isn't the first chicken item on Shake Shack's menu — that honor goes to the deliciously crispy and near-perfect Chick'n Shack fried-chicken sandwich.

The sandwich will be rolled out nationally, excluding airport and stadium locations, for a limited time starting Friday. But is it as good as the rest of the chain's chicken? We grabbed one from a Brooklyn Shake Shack to find out.

Right off the bat, the smell is intoxicating. The smoky aroma of bacon dominates the senses — always a good thing.

The sandwich follows Shake Shack tradition and is embraced by the chain's dense, ever-so-lightly sweet, potato bun. It's a rare bun that goes with nearly any sandwich, and this bun is one of them. It's even good with Shake Shack's breakfast sandwiches.

Let's look at the mechanics. It's a simply constructed sandwich — a club is a club is a club, and simplicity is a good thing here. The tomatoes are firm and vibrant, which is no surprise given Shake Shack's creed of quality ingredients and sourcing.

The bacon is top-notch, per usual. The slices are thick and wide, so three slices doesn't feel too skimpy.

Then there's the chicken. It looks perfectly charred, dappled with pepper and other seasonings, and it rests atop a smear of buttermilk herb mayonnaise.

But the taste of it is ... odd. It's not necessarily a bad taste, but there's something off. The entire ensemble is incredibly salty, and the chicken breast is salty even without the bacon.

Eater's Ryan Sutton complains of a "gentle mealiness" in the chicken, and while I wouldn't say the sandwich is as mediocre as his review does, I have to agree that there's something texturally off about it.

Source: Eater NY

It's not terrible, but it doesn't sit right. The bacon is really its saving grace — and that doesn't jive all that well with the health-conscious vibe of a grilled chicken sandwich. Plus, $7.69 (the price in Brooklyn, at least) is way too much for a chicken club from a fast-casual restaurant chain.