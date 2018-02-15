Strategy :  'Shark Tank' investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran just invested $400,000 in an avocado-only restaurant — here's its like to eat there

news

On a recent episode of ABC's Shark Tank, Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran invested in avocado-based Brooklyn eatery Avocaderia. Each investor offered $200,000 for a 10% stake, giving the restaurant a $2 million valuation.

The Brooklyn-based restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes which all use avocado, seeing success since day one with millennials lining up to get a taste of the avocado dishes.

To understand the hype around the soon-to-be-chain restaurant, I went there for myself to try out some of its avocado-based dishes.

On February 11th, 'Shark Tank' investors Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran invested a combined $400,000 for a 20% stake in the Brooklyn eatery Avocaderia. The fast-casual restaurant, founded by the Italian trio of Alessandro Biggi, Francesco Brachetti, and Alberto Gramini, is making the most of the millennial avocado craze by serving avocado-based salads, sandwiches, bowls, smoothies, and desserts.

The idea came from Alessandro Biggi just two years ago, who was based in Seattle at the time. "I wasn't the best chef...but one thing I could make was avocado toast," Biggi told Business Insider. He called Brachetti, living in Mexico at the time, and within a year the concept of opening "the world's first avocado bar" had turned into a popular restaurant in Brooklyn. The restaurant has been successful since it started in 2017, running out of 200 ripe avocados within three hours on its opening day. On average, it serves around 250 people per day - thats at least 25 cases of avocados per week.

The 450 square-foot Brooklyn location is just the start, with Biggi hoping to open 20 more locations in the next 5 years. He told Business Insider that in the next 6-9 months another two locations will be opening in Manhattan, starting in Chelsea. He said that in expansion, he hopes to "keep an authentic vibe" and continue "making people aware of healthy and good food...the key words are happy and healthy." Cuban and Corcoran are committed to this as well, and Biggi is excited to have their expertise on board to help take Avocaderia to the next level.

To see what makes this restaurant worth $2 million, I went to its Industry City, Brooklyn location and tried it out for myself - this is what I found:

The restaurant is located in the Industry City food hall in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

The restaurant itself is pretty small, and is open from 9am-4pm Monday-Friday.

I got to the restaurant around 1pm, and the lunch-rush line nearly stretched out the door.

When I walked into the restaurant, the brightly colored menu was hanging up on the wall, listing salads, sandwiches, soups, and desserts. It also listed products like t-shirts, enamel pins, and an avocado body scrub.

The products listed on the menu are also on display in the back of the restaurant.

Next to the product display was a small table in the back with plants and a few condiments.

Also in the back of the store was a cluster of people taking photos of the "smashed in NYC" sign behind the counter. The neon sign and greenery gave the restaurant a nice atmosphere, and definitely made it an Instagram-worthy place to eat.

Food was served in a fast-casual style, and I waited less than 5 minutes for my food after I ordered.

Because there isn't seating in the restaurant, I ordered my food to-go and sat at the communal tables in Industry City, as most Avocaderia customers do.

I ordered the "chill out" toast, chocolate mousse, and a vanilla-almond smoothie. It came with a side of baked pita chips, and cost about $25.

On the menu, the "chill out" toast is described as "multigrain bread, avo mash, chili flakes, shichimi and lime citronette." I was surprised when the toast only came with one slice of bread, but it was so flavorful and decadent that it was filling.

The chocolate mousse, made from avocado, coconut milk, melted chocolate, and agave, was also very rich. The avocado was used for the texture of the mousse, but you could hardly taste it.

Avocado, dates, almonds, almond milk, vanilla, and agave syrup were used to make the vanilla-almond smoothie, and like the mousse, the avocado was hardly noticeable (besides the green tint). The smoothie tasted like a vanilla milkshake. It also offered "Avo Mango" and "Green Matcha" smoothies.

After eating at Avocaderia, it was clear why it's seeing so much success and praise - the food was delicious, affordable, and fast, lending itself perfectly to becoming a chain. It was also packed with millennials taking Instagram-worthy photos and indulging in all of the different avocado-based meals the restaurant had to offer.