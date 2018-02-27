Strategy :  Starbucks' former CEO says the retail real-estate crisis could be great news for the chain (SBUX)

The multi-store chain could be a big beneficiary of lower rents created by a real estate crisis.
Starbucks is ready to cash in on the retail apocalypse.
As demand shifts from stores to online, a wave of retailers has announced store closings across the US, leaving surplus amounts of vacant real estate in prime areas.
Starbucks' executive chairman, Howard Schultz, who stepped down as the coffee chain's CEO last April to oversee its premium Roastery and Reserve projects, is ready to make the most of it.
Schultz noted in a memo to employees on Sunday that he has seen an "abundance of empty store fronts across the country" in prime locations, and is expecting rent rates to drop as a result of this, Reuters reported.
"This is GOOD NEWS for Starbucks and the future of our unit economics," he wrote, according to Reuters. "This is not going to be a cyclical change in our occupancy expenses, but a permanent lowering of the cost of our real estate."
With a massive store count of nearly 14,000 locations across the US, Starbucks is an obvious beneficiary of lower rental costs.
However, Schultz's new premium Roastery and Reserve cafes could also be in line to benefit as these locations are slated to open in expensive locations such New York and Chicago.