Strategy :  Taco Bell is taking aim at its fast-food competition with $1 fries — here's how they stack up against the other major chains

Taco Bell has come out with seasoned french fries in a clear jab at McDonald's and other burger and fry chains.

We compared them to fries from other major fast-food chains, including Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, and Wendy's.



Tex-Mex chain Taco Bell has done the unthinkable and added french fries to its menu — albeit only for a limited time. But with Taco Bell's status as a major fast-food chain, one wonders: how do its fries stack up to the rest?

Burger King, Chick-fil-A, McDonald's, and Wendy's — the fast-food giants — all offer signature takes on the classic food. McDonald's fries have had the same signature taste for years, while Burger King and Wendy's have changed their recipes in recent times. And Chick-fil-A's distinct waffle variation holds a fierce cult following.

French fries are an art form. The perfect fry is starchy and crispy and a sturdy vehicle for our favorite vegetable: ketchup. Their acceptance in American cuisine is far-reaching: The french fry can be a gas-station grab-and-go item or a gourmet delight.

But which chain has truly mastered the art of the fryolator? We set out to discover who makes the best fries.

Marina Nazario contributed reporting to an earlier version of this story.

First, we tried McDonald's. Salty, thin, and crispy, these classic fries have stayed consistent over the years.

A large order of McDonald's fries costs $3.15 in Manhattan. They're crispy on the outside but have an unusually hearty center for how thin they are. Loaded with salt, these fries are absolutely addictive.

Right away, we notice that Wendy's are the only fries that have the potato skin still on them. A large order runs for $2.60 in Manhattan.

Wendy's fries are actually rather bland and boring. They are very thin and absorb too much oil, making them soggy. A little salt wouldn't hurt.

The new kids on the block are Taco Bell's "Nacho Fries." The only thing more amazing than their tasty aroma is the fact that they're $1.

The thick fries are heavily seasoned with what can only be described as Taco Bell spices — they taste exactly as you expect french fries from Taco Bell to taste, like some Tex-Mex fast-food bonanza. Plus, they come with a cheese sauce for dipping, which is quite a step over the usual ketchup.

Burger King's are noticeably thicker and sturdier than the competition — they're a touch thicker than Taco Bell's. They almost have the texture of steak fries.

The thick cut is a clear advantage because they hold up well: They aren't soggy or greasy. Biting into these fries provides a salty satisfaction for a $3.26 large order in Manhattan. We were surprised by how much the fries impressed us.

Finally, the iconic waffle fries of Chick-fil-A. At first glance, these are not your average fast-food fries: The waffle cut could be a big advantage.

But looks can be deceiving. These floppy fries are underwhelming. They lack the crunch and seasoning that we expect from such a fry. Although gorgeous in appearance, Chick-fil-A fries are somewhat bland. At $2.89 for a large order in Manhattan, it's simply potato and nothing more. Then again, I suppose that that's where Chick-fil-A's famed dipping sauces come into play.

So who wins the great french-fry battle?

Amazingly, Taco Bell. After much debate, the deliciously seasoned fries are just too flavorful to pass up, even against the stalwart regulars.

Burger King comes in a close second with the crispiest fries of the bunch, and McDonald's slides in at third, followed by Chick-fil-A and Wendy's.