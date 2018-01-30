Strategy :  Take a look inside the most valuable mall in America, a massive $6 billion shopping center in Hawaii with more than 350 stores

news

Despite the fact that many malls across America are suffering, some are doing quite well.

Hawaii's Ala Moana Shopping Center was recently named the most valuable mall in America, with nearly $6 billion in total assets.

The mall has more than 350 stores and restaurants.



The retail apocalypse has claimed many malls across America, but some of the best in the country have continued to thrive. Located in Honolulu, Hawaii, the Ala Moana Shopping Center was recently named the most valuable mall in America.

With over 350 stores and restaurants ranging from budget-friendly chains to high-end boutiques and department stores, the Ala Moana Center is worth roughly $5.74 billion, with about $1,500 in sales per square foot, according to a recent study by the research firm Boenning & Scattergood, which was reported on by CNBC.

The Ala Moana Shopping Center is the largest open-air mall in the world, with over 2.4 million square feet of retail space catering to tourists and Hawaiian locals of all ages and budgets.

An expansion in 2013, celebrated with a massive opening ceremony, brought over 300,000 square feet of additional retail space and 800 additional parking stalls. In the most recent expansion, a Target store was added.

The mall has over 350 stores, including more than 100 restaurants ranging from international chains to local food vendors.

The newest food court addition, Lanai, opened in the fall of 2017 and features vendors local to Hawaii such as Ahi & Vegetable, Brug, HiTEA Café, and Mahaloha Burger.

The center even hosts a farmer's market every Sunday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Ala Moana offers internationally themed spaces such as the Shirokiya Japan Village Walk, a Japanese experience with 56 shops and 900 seats.

Beyond luxury dining experiences, the shopping center is home to many designer stores. This Dolce & Gabbana store is just one of many to have opened in the past two years, with Dior expected to be the next luxury addition.

Other luxury shops include Harry Winston, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Bulgari, Chanel, Tiffany & Co., and over 50 more.

There's also a Tesla showroom on the second floor.

In addition to the countless luxury stores, there are seven department stores spread throughout the shopping center.

Ala Moana also has more affordable national chains, such as Old Navy, Charlotte Russe, and Vans.

There are nearly 50 unique stores that visitors can only find in Hawaii, such as Watumulls. A lot of the stores offer souvenirs and keepsakes, making them popular tourist attractions.

If 350 stores and restaurants aren't enough, the mall also has a variety of experiential entertainment, including "Centerstage," which hosts hula shows, concerts, fashion shows, and more. Anyone can apply to perform at Centerstage Ala Moana.

The Family Fun Zone has a VR roller coaster ...

... a lazer maze ...

... and a brand-new playground and climbing area.

Hawaiian culture has a huge influence on the mall. Hula with Aloha teaches visitors local traditions such as lei-making and Hawaiian storytelling ...

... and the PA'I Arts Gallery at Kālia showcases fine art, crafts, and apparel crafted by native Hawaiian artists.

Other works of art can be viewed along the Ala Moana art walk, a multimillion-dollar art collection on display throughout the shopping center. The collection is focused on showing cultural diversity in Hawaii. The below photo is of Stephen Freedman's "Memory Containers," one of six pieces in the collection.

Along the art walk, there are expansive koi ponds and seating areas.

At night the shopping center hosts special events, such as Fourth of July fireworks.

With over $1,500 in sales per square foot, The Ala Moana Shopping Center is the most valuable mall in America.